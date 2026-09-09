New Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse LIVE Updates: A five-storey building in Delhi's Satya Niketan came crashing down in seconds on Sunday afternoon, killing seven people and injuring six others. The building, which was around 50 years old, housed nearly 75 students in paying guest rooms.
The collapse is believed to have started in the basement, where repair work was underway.
Civic authorities have decided to demolish the adjoining structure in a calibrated, phase-wise manner after finding it weakened and unsafe.
The building, which survived the collapse, is currently being held up by 18-20 iron guardrails placed across the front, back and centre as a precautionary measure. After an inspection, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) found the structure unsafe and served it a notice.
"The building has weakened, and we will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next one to two days," MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said.
Here Are The Delhi Building Collapse LIVE Updates:
Delhi Building Collapse: Owner's Son Mahesh To Be Produced In Court Today
Mahesh, the son of the landlord arrested in connection with the building collapse in South Delhi's Satya Niketan, will be produced before the Patiala House Court on Wednesday, following the conclusion of his police custody.
The court had remanded him to two days of police custody on Monday.
The police said that during questioning, Mahesh told interrogators that he used to manage the maintenance of the building on behalf of his parents -- owner Urmila, 75, and her retired husband Hariram, 81.
They had given the building on lease to the PG Operators 'Hostel Daze' in August 2025.