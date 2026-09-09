New Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse LIVE Updates: A five-storey building in Delhi's Satya Niketan came crashing down in seconds on Sunday afternoon, killing seven people and injuring six others. The building, which was around 50 years old, housed nearly 75 students in paying guest rooms.

The collapse is believed to have started in the basement, where repair work was underway.

Civic authorities have decided to demolish the adjoining structure in a calibrated, phase-wise manner after finding it weakened and unsafe.

The building, which survived the collapse, is currently being held up by 18-20 iron guardrails placed across the front, back and centre as a precautionary measure. After an inspection, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) found the structure unsafe and served it a notice.

"The building has weakened, and we will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next one to two days," MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said.

Here Are The Delhi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: