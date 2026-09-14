Class 8 Student Threatened, Forced To Hand Over Rs 6 Lakh, Gold In Bengaluru

A 14-year-old Class 8 student was allegedly threatened and extorted of Rs 6 lakh in cash and 150 grams of gold ornaments by a group of men in Bengaluru's T Dasarahalli area, according to a case registered at the Bagalagunte Police Station.

The FIR, filed on September 10, names 10 accused: Prakash, Sagar, Tarun, Veeresh, Shankar, Diganth, Likhith, Prazwal, Nagaraju and Prashanth.

According to a complaint lodged by the boy's father, Aadil Pasha, the alleged extortion began in February when Prakash, who frequently visited a vacant plot near the family's home, befriended the teenager.

The FIR states that Prakash later falsely accused the boy of damaging his electric two-wheeler and demanded Rs 50,000 as compensation. Frightened by the accusation, the teenager allegedly took cash from his parents' wardrobe and handed it over.

Police said Prakash allegedly continued demanding money and later introduced another accused, Sagar. On one occasion, the two allegedly took the boy near Girias at Jalahalli Cross, where Sagar threatened him with a knife and demanded money. The teenager then allegedly handed over another Rs 50,000.

The FIR alleges that Prakash and Sagar subsequently warned the boy that their associates would approach him to collect more money and threatened to kill him and his parents if he failed to comply.

Over the following months, several of the accused allegedly intercepted the teenager as he returned home from school and demanded cash. According to the complaint, the boy handed over a total of Rs 6 lakh, including Rs 2 lakh to Tarun, Rs 1.5 lakh to Sagar and Rs 2.5 lakh to Prakash.

After learning that the family's cash reserves had been exhausted, the accused allegedly began demanding gold ornaments. The teenager allegedly handed over 150 grams of jewellery belonging to his mother, including earrings, bangles, a necklace, a long chain, a bracelet and rings, after being threatened that the accused would come to the family's home, kill his parents and take the valuables.

The alleged extortion came to light on September 2 when the boy's mother discovered that cash and jewellery were missing from the family wardrobe. When questioned by his parents, the teenager allegedly revealed the sequence of events.

The total value of the cash and gold allegedly taken from the family has been estimated at Rs 17.5 lakh.

Police have registered a case under Sections 308(2) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. The FIR was filed on September 10 and the matter has been forwarded to the court for further proceedings.