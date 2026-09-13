"I Am Done With It": Woman Says Bengaluru Traffic Overshadows City's Pleasant Weather

Bengaluru's pleasant weather may be a big attraction, but for one woman, the city's traffic has made her week-long stay frustrating. Chetna Singh said long travel times have made her appreciate Hyderabad more.

She shared her experience in a video on Instagram, saying she was absolutely freaking done with Bengaluru's traffic.

Singh said travelling from one place to another takes around one and a half to two hours.

Watch Video Here:

Singh questioned whether Bengaluru's pleasant weather could offset the hassle of commuting within the city. She remarked that the weather is of little use when simply stepping out or travelling somewhere is a struggle.

She expressed her frustration with Bengaluru's traffic, stating that unless the traffic situation improves, the city's pleasant weather cannot change his overall experience.

Singh noted that while other aspects of Bengaluru are fine, she currently prefers Hyderabad over the city. She also wrote in his video caption that Hyderabad is far better than Bengaluru.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "I love Bengaluru."

Another user noted, "Wait for summers."

"Hyderabad is a beautiful city," added a third user.