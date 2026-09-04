Woman Documents 3-Hour Journey Across Bengaluru, Highlights Traffic Challenges

Bengaluru's traffic and road conditions have once again come under discussion after a woman described her difficult journey across the city. Nee Yadav, who travelled from Electronic City to Whitefield, said the journey took almost three hours, making her question how people find the motivation to step outside their homes in Bengaluru. Her experience has highlighted the frustration many people can face while travelling through the city. Yadav shared a video of her journey in an autorickshaw, showing parts of the roads she travelled on.

In a video shared on Instagram, Yadav documented her journey from Electronic City to Whitefield while travelling in an autorickshaw. She also showed glimpses of the roads along the way.

In the video, Yadav said she was travelling from Electronic City to Whitefield and had been on the journey for almost three hours. She explained that she had taken an auto and said she did not know how people were motivated to step outside in Bengaluru.

Watch Video Here:

She also spoke about the condition of the city's roads. Yadav pointed towards the roads and said this was the condition of Bengaluru roads. She also mentioned that the area was near a convention centre and said these were main roads.

As the autorickshaw continued through the city, Yadav turned the camera towards the road to show the conditions she had encountered during the long commute.

While sharing the video, Yadav wrote that she had almost stopped stepping out of her house in Bengaluru and said this was the reason. She described Bengaluru traffic as horrible and also pointed to the condition of the roads.

Social Media Reaction

The video drew reactions from social media users, with several people saying they could relate to the frustration of navigating Bengaluru's traffic.

One user commented, "Very simple. We don't go out."

Another user noted, "It's the outskirts of Bengaluru."

"People in Bengaluru are being motivated by the weather," added a third user.