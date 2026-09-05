"Went Through Major Trolling": Bipasha Basu Recalls Being Bodyshamed After Childbirth

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl, Devi, on November 12, 2022. The actress has been away from the silver screen for a while now, and there has been much chatter about her weight gain post-pregnancy. She recently opened up about the "major trolling" she went through after childbirth.

Bipasha told Elle India, "The conversation around women's bodies is quite bizarre even now. Magically, when you give birth, you are supposed to get back into the shape of your twenties even when you are in your forties. What's expected of a 20-year-old is expected of a 40-year-old. And if you're not bouncing back, they're going to troll you. They're going to be massively brutal."

She added, "I went through major, major trolling. A few insensitive paps took really bizarre pictures of me. They don't see how much effort the woman must be putting in, how much they have to do with a baby, with their life, with their lifestyle and also their personal pressures. Nobody really cares. Everybody expects you to bounce back."

"I'm an extremely confident person, so no kind of trolling can break me. I know what my journey is, I know what work I need to put in, when I need to put it in, and I will go with that. Outside noise does not really matter," said Bipasha.

About Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Daughter Devi

After six years of marriage, Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi into their lives. The actress shared an announcement post on Instagram where she also revealed her daughter's name. The post read:

"12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

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