Masaba Praises Bipasha Basu's 'Athletic Build', Internet Thinks It's A 'Reply' To Mrunal Thakur's 'Muscular' Comment

Bipasha Basu has received praise from fashion designer Masaba Gupta after the actor featured on the cover of a magazine.

What's Happening

While celebrating Bipasha's latest photoshoot, Masaba also spoke about her athletic physique, a comment that has caught the attention of the Internet because of an old remark made by Mrunal Thakur about the actor.

On her Instagram stories, Masaba wrote, "I am very happy to see Bipasha on a cover. You see, she is the last of the OGs. There will not be another Bipasha because everything else is a cookie cutter template today. Boring. Dull. Doesn't inspire one bit of confidence."

She further praised Bipasha's muscular build, adding, "And @bipashabasu I love your athletic build. I love the muscle- and I want more thanks to the standard of fitness you set. Too bad if someone doesn't see it as feminine. This is so great. Welcome back. Breath of fresh air."

Internet Reacts

Masaba did not mention Mrunal by name in her post. However, several social media users felt that her reference to Bipasha's muscles and femininity was a response to the criticism the actor had faced after an old clip featuring Mrunal resurfaced online.

"Looks like Masaba knows exactly what she is saying," one social media user commented, while another wrote, "The timing of this is everything."

A third user praised Masaba for celebrating Bipasha's physique, saying, "Finally someone saying it. Bipasha's body was always iconic." Another one wrote, "It's obviously a reply to Mrunal's muscular comment."

Background

The discussion dates back to an interview conducted in 2012, in which Mrunal had joked that she was "better" than a "muscular" Bipasha Basu. The clip resurfaced on Reddit last year.

Bipasha's fans subsequently shared throwback pictures and edits of the actor, with many recalling her popularity and appearance during her early years in the industry.

Some social media users also criticised Mrunal over the old remarks and said they were disappointed by what she had said.

Mrunal later addressed the controversy through an Instagram Stories post. She said she had been 19 when she made the remarks and acknowledged that her words could have been hurtful.

"19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did, and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now," she said.