<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ali Fazal's Film Storms Into Rs 100 Crore Club On First Monday

Mizapur The Movie is on a record-breaking spree. After securing its position as the fourth-highest weekend opener this year, the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club on its first Monday. The net collections of the film stand at Rs 109.75 crore and the gross at Rs 131.55 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 4, the film minted Rs 16 crore across 10,570 shows, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The numbers were followed by Rs 36 crore on Sunday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.75 crore on Friday respectively.

The net collection of the film in India stands at Rs 109.75 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 131.55 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.50 crore on day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 22.50 crore.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 154.05 crore.

Taran Adarsh's Post

After Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 and Toxic (Hindi), Mirzapur the movie emerged as the fourth-highest weekend opener this year with Rs 93 crore (net) in India.

As per Adarsh, the film has done excellent business in urban centres and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities so far.

"MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' EXPLODES AT THE BOXOFFICE - A ZABARDAST, DHAMAKEDAAR WEEKEND... #MirzapurTheMovie will go down in HISTORY as the FIRST web series-to-film franchise to deliver such HUMONGOUS numbers in its opening weekend.

"The film has secured the 4TH SPOT among the TOP 5 opening weekends of 2026 - behind #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, and #Toxic #Hindi - and ahead of Awarapan2.

"MirzapurTheMovie was a big gamble for Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios... It could have easily misfired... But the gamble has paid off big time... The phenomenal response has transformed a risky bet into a massive boxoffice triumph.

"The film has done FANTASTIC business across the board... Urban centres have performed very well, while Tier 2, Tier 3 and, in particular, the mass pockets have been nothing short of SPECTACULAR," wrote Adarsh on his Instagram.

About Mirzapur - The Movie

The film introduces new actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the Mirzapur mayhem. With the original cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal is seen immersing himself into the skin of Guddu Bhaiya, aspiring to build an empire to rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Gore, violence and blood are synonymous with the series. The film takes a different trajectory in terms of storyline, interpersonal relationships between characters, and twists and turns.

The film has been directed by Gurmeet Singh.