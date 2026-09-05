Rs 200 Crore-Hits To A Health Challenge: How Malayalam Actor Mamitha Baiju Is Suddenly Viral Worldwide

It has been nine years since Mamitha Baiju, who has primarily worked in Malayalam and Tamil films, made her foray into cinema with a small role in the Malayalam movie Sarvopari Palakkaran in 2017. Since then, she has gained critical praise for films such as Operation Java (2021) and the sports drama Kho Kho (2021), until her breakthrough in Super Sharanya (2022) and the massive success of Premalu in 2024.

But nothing compares to the soaring box-office madness she has unleashed this year with back-to-back Rs 200 crore-hits. However, she went viral recently because of an unfortunate health scare.

Earlier this week, the actress shared in a video update that her travel plans had to be put on hold after being hospitalised with high fever and body pain. She was due to fly to Australia for an Onam celebration, but doctors have advised her to take complete rest.

The health setback means Mamitha will miss the Lendaxis Clyde Onam 2026 event, where she was scheduled to be the chief guest. The programme was originally planned for 5 September in Australia. The news spread like wildfire, and suddenly a whole new section of audience has come to know of her, beyond her South Indian fan base.

The Box-Office Madness Ft. Mamitha Baiju

Mamitha Baiju has had an incredible year, with three massive blockbusters in theatres, each collecting over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

One of the biggest was the much-anticipated Jana Nayagan, where she played the role of Vijayalaxmi, his foster child. The film crossed roughly Rs 327 crore worldwide.

She then starred in the bilingual drama Vishwanath & Sons, co-starring Suriya, which crossed Rs 240 crore globally.

Most recently, she appeared in Girish AD's Malayalam rom-com Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, co-starring Nivin Pauly, which hit the Rs 200 crore worldwide mark in just 11 days.

Interestingly, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is expanding its reach beyond Kerala. The recently released film will be available in dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions from September 4 in theatres.

Directed by Gireesh AD and produced by Bhavana Studios, the Malayalam version of the film arrived in cinemas on August 21. It received positive reviews from audiences and has gone on to perform strongly at the box office.

A more lowkey mention can also be made of the Dhanush-led Kara, where Mamitha Baiju played the role of Selli, and the film flew past the Rs 100-crore mark.

Despite this stellar run, Mamitha Baiju's recognition was largely limited to a wider South Indian audience rather than a nationwide reach. Her health scare is inopportune, and one hopes she makes a speedy recovery, but it has also brought the spotlight back on her - this time, a much larger section of people seem eager to know more about her work. There's a lot of chatter again about her hattrick success at the box office this year.

More About Mamitha Baiju's Journey

Born on June 22, 2001, Mamitha Baiju hails from Kottayam, Kerala. She has had a crackling 2026 so far, but her role in the 2024 romantic-comedy blockbuster Premalu remains one of her most talked-about performances.

Her grounded style of acting is a crowd-puller, but she also has a massive youth appeal that works in her favour. She has transitioned into one of the most bankable stars across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema.

Alongside her body of work, fans are now praying for her speedy recovery.

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