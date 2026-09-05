Prabhas's <i>Fauzi</i> Promotion Begins Soon: What Can Fans Expect?

Prabhas fans may soon get a closer look at his much-awaited film Fauzi, as the makers are finally preparing to share more details about the project. Since its announcement, the movie has generated considerable interest, but the team has kept its story and Prabhas' role mostly under wraps.

So far, fans have only received the title announcement, some first-look material, and a release date poster. Now, Mythri Movie Makers has hinted that new updates will start arriving this month and that the film's promotional campaign will begin.

Now that the production is moving towards its final stage, the makers have a clear chance to reveal more about the film. Fans might soon be able to see new posters, character details, songs and other promotional content.

According to producer Naveen Yerneni, he told 10TV Entertainment, “Starting from this month, we will start releasing content, and we will release the poster, so whatever we release will be a sensation, you all have seen how much response we have received. It is an amazing story.”

The producer also gave a small hint about the recently released Fauzi poster. When asked if the moment shown has any connection to the main story, he confirmed that “It will definitely be a very important part in the story.”

Naveen Yerneni also stated that the team plans to promote Fauzi across different parts of India. The campaign will include places such as Mumbai and North India, along with other states as well.

Now that Fauzi is getting closer to its release date, the makers are reportedly working quickly to finish the remaining shoot. According to Moneycontrol, the team is trying to complete the pending portions as soon as possible.

To save time, multiple teams are working at the same time on different parts of the production. This will help the makers keep the work moving and stay on track for the planned release date.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a period drama starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film is set to release on December 3.