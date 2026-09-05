Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting For <i>Captain India</i> In London, Shares Glimpses Of Script

Kartik Aaryan surprised fans with glimpses into his life as he gears up to shoot his upcoming film, Captain India. On Friday, the actor posted a series of photos on Instagram highlighting airports, music, luggage, and his shooting script, hinting at the preparations for his next film.

As he flew to London, Kartik shared a selfie from the flight, in which he was seen holding the shooting script for Captain India while listening to music. The next picture showed the actor sitting inside a car with his luggage, looking out from the window. Other pictures of the carousel featured snippets of airports, flights, and luggage. Sharing the photos, Kartik wrote, “VABB to EGLL. #CaptainIndia,” followed by an Indian national flag emoji.

Directed by Shimit Amin, who is best known for his work in Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Captain India is produced by T-Series, Baweja Studios, and Dopamine Studios. In the film, Kartik is expected to play a pilot, as the story is inspired by a historic evacuation mission.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Parvathy Thiruvothu is expected to join the film in an important role. While the makers have not revealed details about her character, her addition marks a significant casting development for the film. Additionally, actor Manish Chaudhary, who was recently seen in Chand Mera Dil, has also joined the cast in a key role, the report stated.

The film has already generated strong buzz among fans not only because it is based on a real-life incident but also because it marks Shimit Amin's return to filmmaking. The director was a renowned face in the film industry between 2004 and 2009. After staying away from filmmaking for more than a decade, he is set to return with Captain India. The film is expected to be released in theatres on August 13, 2027.