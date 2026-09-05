Farah Khan Reveals <i>Masakali</i> Was Originally Made For <i>Om Shanti Om</i>: "Didn't Know Where I Was Going To Put It"

In a surprising revelation, Farah Khan has revealed A.R. Rahman composed Masakali originally for Om Shanti Om. She revealed that A.R. Rahman was the first choice to compose music for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film before Vishal-Shekhar came on board.

During the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, the filmmaker visited Vishal Dadlani's farmhouse, where they chatted about their decades-long equations. During the chat, Farah recalled when she told Vishal that she was going to A. R. Rahman for composing the music of Om Shanti Om, and if it does not work out, then Vishal and Shekhar would be their second choice.

At the time Vishal had said that he hoped it would work out and even suggested that both of them could work as assistants to him on the project. Farah revealed, “The first song which Rahman made for Om Shanti Om was Masakali! I don't know where I was going to put it, but I love that song and love that word.”

Vishal joked that even if he and Shekhar had not come as composers later, the music of Om Shanti Om would still be great. Farah replied that because of the two, only the music was epic. “The big, masala music that was in Om Shanti Om is the only one. This is the last one! The traditional masala Bollywood musical is this one; even now I get reels explaining how we made Dhoom Tana without AI at that time when there was no AI. The visuals! How did they create it? We just did it and we were having fun,” Vishal shared.

The song Masakali was later used in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The film was released in 2009, a year after Om Shanti Om.

Coming back to the film, Om Shanti Om was directed by Farah Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles alongside Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher in prominent roles.