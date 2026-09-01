Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Vehicle Movement To Be Restricted On Five Major Flyovers From September 4

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have announced restrictions on the movement of certain categories of vehicles across five major flyovers and elevated corridors in the city. The move has been taken with road safety in mind and to ensure smoother traffic flow.

As per a report published by Deccan Herald, the restrictions will apply to the BGS (Sirsi Circle) flyover on Mysuru Road, Peenya flyover, Electronics City elevated expressway, the metro double-decker flyover between Silk Board and Ragigudda, and the Ballari Road (airport road) flyover between Sanjeevnagar Cross and Vidyashilp Junction.

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Restrictions on the Sirsi Circle, Peenya, double-decker, and airport road flyovers will come into effect from September 4, while those on the Electronics City elevated expressway will take effect from September 11.

Heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from using the Sirsi Circle flyover round the clock. Other goods vehicles, including three-wheeler goods autorickshaws, will be restricted during peak hours, from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm.

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Passenger auto-rickshaws and three-wheeler goods auto-rickshaws will be prohibited round the clock on the Peenya flyover. Heavy and medium goods vehicles, meanwhile, will face restrictions during the morning and evening peak hours.

All categories of goods vehicles, including heavy, medium and light, will be barred between 6 am and 10 pm on the Electronics City elevated expressway. Two-wheelers, passenger auto-rickshaws and three-wheeler goods auto-rickshaws will be prohibited 24 hours a day.

The double-decker flyover will see a 24-hour ban on heavy goods vehicles.

On the airport road elevated corridor, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws will be prohibited round the clock, while all categories of goods vehicles will face restrictions from 6 am to 10 pm. According to the traffic police, the decision was taken following a review of accidents linked to variations in vehicle speeds on the flyovers. The assessment considered several factors, including road design and width, severity of accidents, vehicle breakdowns, congestion at entry and exit points, emergency traffic management, and the safety of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.