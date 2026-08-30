Google Introduces New AI Mode To Help Travellers Track Flight Prices, Book Hotels And More

Google has introduced new updates to AI Mode in search to help travellers plan their trips more effortlessly. The new feature made its debut on August 27 and comes with exciting updates, including flight price tracking, points or miles rates viewing, as well as hotel booking. Let's take a look at the newly launched features:

Flight Price Tracking

Google users can already set price alerts to track and compare flight prices as they change with time. In the latest update, users can set price alerts without breaking their search flow. All you need to do is describe when and where you want to fly, and the AI Mode will show you the best options available with the latest prices from more than 300 partner airlines and travel sites.

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If you want to wait for price drops, you can ask the AI Mode to track the prices for you, and you will receive an email if prices change for the destination and dates you searched for. Travellers in more than 180 countries and territories can now use this AI mode to track flight prices.

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Cost of Points or Miles

The AI Mode in search is now also capable of showing redemption rates of award flights and hotel nights with select loyalty programmes. For example, if you ask the AI Mode that you want to travel to a destination using your miles, it will right away show you how many miles you need to book matching flights. It also works the same for hotels. Currently, only the following loyalty programmes are integrated into the feature: Alaska Airlines / Hawaiian Airlines Atmos™ Rewards, American Airlines AAdvantage, Choice Privileges, Hilton Honours and Wyndham Rewards

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Book Hotels Directly in AI Mode

Users can now book hotels directly in AI Mode. All you have to do is tell the AI Mode your travel dates, destinations, and hotel preferences, and it will show you options from a list of integrated partners.

When you book a hotel through AI Mood, the hotel or booking platform is responsible for your reservation.

Some of the hotels and online travel agencies integrated into the hotel reservation system through AI Mode include Booking.com, Choice Hotels International, Expedia, Hilton, Hotels.com, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Priceline, Trip.com and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.