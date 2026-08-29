7 International Destinations You Can Explore For Under Rs 50,000

With more people opting for international trips these days, knowing how much a holiday will actually cost can make planning much easier. And while travelling abroad was once considered an expensive affair, there is now far more awareness about destinations that can be explored on a relatively modest budget. Content creator Palak Davdaa recently shared a video on Instagram, featuring details of seven countries that can be travelled to under a budget of Rs 50,000. What makes the list particularly useful is that she has gone beyond simply naming the destinations, sharing a detailed breakdown.

All these destinations can be covered in about four to five days.

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Starting with Almaty, she said that it's visa-free for Indian travellers. Accommodation could cost around Rs 2,500 per night, while food may cost approximately Rs 1,500 per day. Round-trip flights could set you back by around Rs 20,000, with an additional Rs 3,000 per day for other expenses.

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Sri Lanka is also visa-free for Indians. Here, accommodation could cost around Rs 2,500 per night, while food may amount to Rs 1,500 per day. Round-trip flights could cost around Rs 18,000, with local tours estimated at Rs 3,000 per day.

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Her list also included Malaysia, which is visa-free for Indian travellers. The stay could cost you Rs 2,000 per night, and food may amount to approximately Rs 1,200 per day. Round-trip flights could cost up to Rs 18,000, with an additional Rs 2,000 per day for daily expenses.

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Also Read: 7 Cheapest Countries To Travel From India In 2026

The fourth destination is Bhutan. You don't even need to take a flight to reach the country. You can take a taxi from Bagdogra Airport to the Bhutan border. According to her estimate, the visa fee works out to around Rs 1,200 per day, while accommodation could cost up to Rs 3,000 per day. Food may cost approximately Rs 1,200 per day, with day tours requiring at least Rs 3,000 per day.

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She also listed Oman. The e-visa costs Rs 1,700, while accommodation could require around Rs 3,000 per night. Food may require Rs 1,500 per day, while a round-trip flight could cost around Rs 15,000. Daily tours are estimated to cost about Rs 3,000 per day.

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Cambodia has a visa on arrival that will cost around Rs 2,700, whereas the stay could cost up to Rs 2,000 per night. Food may amount to approximately Rs 1,200 per day, and round-trip flights could cost around Rs 23,000. For day tours, she suggested keeping aside about Rs 2,500 per day.

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Thailand is also visa-free. According to her estimate, accommodation could cost around Rs 2,000 per night, while food may amount to approximately Rs 1,200 per day. Round-trip flights could cost around Rs 15,000, with day tours estimated at Rs 2,000 per day.

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So, if you are planning an international getaway on a budget, these destinations could be worth considering.