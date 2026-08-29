Inside Japan's Suspended Monorail That Looks Like It's Running Upside Down

If you know anything about Japan or are planning a trip there, be prepared to come across some truly unique experiences. The country has long fascinated and mesmerised people from around the world. Beyond its cherry blossoms, temples and shrines, Japan is equally known for its incredible technological advancements, often leaving visitors amazed. Recently, content creator Dev Vijay Vargiya was left stunned by one such discovery during his time in Japan. In a video, he showcased the country's suspended monorail, which runs upside down. Clearly fascinated by the unusual mode of transport, he called it “one of the scariest trains in the world.”

The video began with several shots of the train from different angles. He said, “Dosto, yaha ki trains aasmaan mein ulta latak kar chalti hai.” (Guys, trains here run upside down)

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“Aur bhai, being an engineer, aisi technology dekhke mere dimaag mein ek saath hazaaron questions daudne lage. (And bro, as an engineer, seeing such technology made thousands of questions run through my mind at once),” he stated.

“Itni heavy train, itne saare logon ka weight lekar aise latak kar chal kaise leti hai?” (How does such a heavy train manage to run while hanging like this, carrying the weight of so many people?). “Aur sabse important, iske andar log seedha baithe hain ya woh bhi ulta latak rahe hain?” (And most importantly, are the people inside sitting upright or are they also hanging upside down?). “Honestly, mujhe toh iske neeche bhi khade hone mein dar lag raha tha ki kahin sar par na gir jaaye.” (Honestly, I was even scared to stand underneath it, wondering if it might fall on my head).

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As he started riding, he showed viewers how there were no conventional tracks visible, except for a green passage. He was also surprised to find the station almost deserted, despite the advanced technology behind the transport system.

As soon as his train arrived, he boarded and soon found himself amazed by another feature. With a transparent floor beneath him, all he could see below were the cars moving along the road, giving him the strange feeling that there was no floor at all.

He initially assumed that the train was some futuristic Japanese innovation. However, he later discovered that the suspended railway has been operational in Japan for nearly five decades and was launched in 1988.

The post has received a variety of comments from viewers.

“Wooooo I would love to get into this,” a comment read.

Another one added, “Great innovation.”

Many simply said, “Wow.”

So, are you planning to take a ride on this train?