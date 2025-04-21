Viral: Travel Vlogger Gives Inside Look At Japan's Iconic Bullet Train, Internet Reacts

Ever wondered what it feels like to be inside a bullet train? The thought has probably crossed your mind at least once. Recently, a travel vlogger shared her experience of travelling in this iconic Japanese mode of transport. Known for their blazing speed, these trains not only connect major cities but are also strictly punctual. The vlogger posted a video on Instagram revealing that she travelled from Tokyo to Sendai via the bullet train for 10,500 yen (Rs 6300). She had to pay an additional amount of 4800 yen (Rs 2800) for seat reservation.

Since bullet trains are right on time, even being one second late to the platform can cost you the entire ride. The travel vlogger had a similar distressing encounter. But a premium hack offered by the train authorities helped her take the much-anticipated ride. In the clip, she revealed that passengers who have missed their reserved train ride can book an unreserved coach at the same price. The globetrotter assured that these unreserved coaches are equally brilliant, so you need not worry about the quality.

According to the vlogger, a more convenient approach to riding a bullet train is to get the Japan Rail Pass. She shared that the pass enables you to board as many bullet trains as you want. It also helps you to get an on-spot reservation for any train. Once the travel vlogger was inside the bullet train, the facilities left her mind-blown. Every seat was equipped with a folded table. There was free WiFi available, making her journey more enjoyable. Upon entering the washroom, the vlogger found out that the train had shared men's and women's toilets, including wheelchair-friendly options and a spacious baby changing station.

She disclosed that the doors to the washroom were operated automatically. Since the functions could be confusing, the vlogger advised first-time bullet train travellers to confirm whether the door is closed or not by checking the light indicator beside the door. As per the vlogger, one of the best features of the trains was the heated toilet seats. She showed a control panel on the side that regulates the jet spray motion and other functions. What's more, the video also introduced viewers to a multi-purpose room for those seeking some privacy.