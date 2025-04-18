"Feels Like Another Country": Travel Vlogger Says Sikkim Is Too Clean To Be India

Sikkim, one of India's most scenic and serene northeastern states, has quietly set itself apart from the rest of the country. It is known, not just through its mountains and breathtaking landscapes, but also for its civic sense. Clean streets, zero littering, a community-driven approach to environment and order - all of this left a tourist from Haryana stunned and deeply impressed. While walking through Gangtok's famously spotless Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Marg, the man couldn't help but express how different the state felt compared to the rest of India. In a candid moment, he shared how Sikkim gave him the feeling of being in another country - not because of cultural differences, but because of the way the state carries itself with discipline and dignity.

"I've come to the neighbouring country called Sikkim. And why do I call it a neighbouring country? Because ever since I arrived here, it doesn't feel like I'm in India," he said in a video shared to Instagram. The tourist added, "We're used to throwing garbage anywhere, keeping things untidy, and even stealing flowers placed on the roadside. But here, I haven't seen a single piece of garbage, nor do I feel like anyone would steal a flower."

"Honestly, when you come here, it won't feel like India. Yes, this is India - but it feels like you've entered another country without a visa. Just look at the cleanliness," he said as he switched the camera to the streets. The man also spoke of a unique spectacle he witnessed earlier in the day. "There was a programme happening for stray dogs," he said. "They were actually doing something for them. I've never seen anything like that anywhere else." "I feel like I've landed in a beautiful, visa-free country! The people are so humble, welcoming, and responsible," the man wrote in his caption.

Sikkim is India's least populous and second smallest state - but it's a giant when it comes to civic management. It was the first Indian state to go fully organic in 2016. The use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers is banned. Littering is heavily fined. Public spitting and smoking are prohibited. MG Marg is a no-vehicle zone that feels more like a European town square than an Indian street.