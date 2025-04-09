European Airlines' Mystery Destination Flight Sold Out In 4 Minutes - Here's Where It Landed

As part of its “Destination Unknown” initiative, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) launched a flight from Copenhagen to a surprise location on Friday. The opportunity to book this mystery trip was offered exclusively to members of the airline's EuroBonus loyalty program. Other than knowing that the destination was somewhere within the Schengen region, passengers had no clue where they were headed. The flight couldn't even be tracked on Flightradar24, keeping the mystery alive right up until the very end.

The travel date was scheduled between April 4 and 7, with bookings made in February. According to a press release shared by SAS, the “Destination Unknown” flight sold out in just four minutes.

“As last time, tickets were made available exclusively for members, solely for points, and sold out in only 4 minutes,” read the statement.

Do you want to know where the flight finally landed? It touched down in Seville, Spain. The city is a part of the free travel area in Europe that spans 29 countries. To avoid visa complications, the mystery flight was limited to destinations within the Schengen Zone.

As the travellers were unsure of the city they were headed to, they were unable to make hotel reservations in advance. Instead, they were given hotel categories to book ahead of time, without knowing the exact hotel or its location.

Scandinavian Airlines' Destination Unknown program caters to thrill-seeking travellers. The airline does not reveal the destination to passengers. Instead, EuroBonus frequent flyer club members can use their points to purchase tickets for a flight whose destination is known only to the pilots. Even the cabin crew remains unaware of where the plane will land.

The airline introduced the Destination Unknown program last year. In 2024, a plane full of EuroBonus members landed in Athens, Greece.