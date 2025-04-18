Japan's Oita Airport Gets Hello Kitty Makeover For Osaka Expo 2025

If you are someone who likes to keep things low-key at the airport, Oita might throw you a bit of a (super cute) curveball. Tucked away in southwestern Japan, Oita Airport is getting a playful makeover – and no, your boarding pass isn't lying if it says “Hello Kitty.” The airport has officially been renamed as Oita Hello Kitty Airport for the next six months. Yes, you read that right. This initiative is part of a special rebrand that will run until October 13. The rebranding taps into the excitement surrounding the Osaka Expo 2025.

The rebrand adds some serious character (literally) to the otherwise chill airport. From the moment you peek out the aeroplane window, Hello Kitty's there to greet you — she is painted on the boarding bridge. Inside, you will spot her on posters dragging suitcases and cruising on tiny planes. The character is not alone! My Melody, Little Twin Stars, and Pochacco have joined the party too, thanks to Sanrio, the brand behind them all.

So, why Oita? Well, Sanrio's Harmonyland theme park is based here, making the airport collab a natural fit. Plus, the area is filled with gems like the famous onsen towns of Beppu and Yufuin.

“We hope to encourage more tourists, particularly those who typically visit high-traffic destinations like Tokyo and Kyoto, to travel to Oita instead,” a rep from the prefecture's tourism bureau told CNN.

“In addition to attracting visitors not only from major metropolitan areas such as the Tokyo and Kansai regions but also by highlighting the unique appeal of Oita Prefecture and Kyushu such as hot springs, nature, and cuisine, we aim to leverage the global popularity of Japan's Sanrio characters and their theme park,” Sanrio explained in a statement.

At the launch event, Sanrio Entertainment President Aya Komaki summed it all up: “We are filled with the hope that this airport will become a bridge connecting countless smiles.” Posters at the airport even feature Hello Kitty holding a flag with her signature slogan: “Hello from Oita to the world.”

Currently, the airport mainly handles domestic flights, but there are a few international routes too, including Seoul and Taipei. So if you are planning a Japan trip and want something a little offbeat (and very cute), Oita might be worth the detour.