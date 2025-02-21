Why Shoveling Snow Is Japan's Newest Tourist Attraction (And Why Tourists Love It)

Who doesn't love snow? From building snowmen and exploring adventurous trails to simply admiring breathtaking white landscapes, travelling to snowy destinations is always magical. But would you actually pay to shovel snow? In an unexpected travel trend, Japanese tour agencies have turned this everyday winter chore into a unique tourist attraction. What locals see as a tedious and tiring task has now become a sought-after experience for visitors. According to the South China Morning Post, a tour agency in Sapporo, Hokkaido - one of the world's snowiest cities - has introduced snow shoveling as an activity.

This allows tourists to immerse themselves in sub-zero temperatures and experience heavy snowfall firsthand. Taking this quirky trend even further, another agency, Tobu Top Tours, in collaboration with various Hokkaido homestays, is offering a next-level experience by providing specialised snow removal vehicles for tourists to ride and operate. The entire package, designed for groups of one to six people, is priced at 250,000 yen (approximately Rs 1.4 lakh) and is available from January to early March.

As soon as news of tourists travelling to Japan and paying for snow shoveling surfaced on social media, the internet was flooded with reactions. A recent traveller shared his experience from a trip to Japan and wrote, "That's the plan. I did grocery shopping this morning, and I have laundry and snow shoveling on the agenda for the rest of the day. The trip was awesome. I was with a tour group, and the vast majority of people who served us could speak English. I definitely recommend Japan."

Another user posted, "Japan has finally found some Chinese tourists it likes - those who pay for the experience of shoveling snow."

Talking about recent trends in Japanese tourism, the Embassy of Japan in Somalia wrote, "Japan is a top destination for travellers seeking unique experiences beyond sightseeing. From snow shoveling (yukikaki) to noodle-making workshops, immersive tourism offers a firsthand glimpse into daily Japanese life and culture."

What do you think of this unique activity? Let us know in the comments!