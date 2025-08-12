Japan Kept A Train Running For Years Just For One Girl, The Inspiring Story Will Move You

In an era of efficiency and cost-cutting, Japan once set a remarkable example of compassion and commitment through the Kyu-Shirataki Station on Hokkaido island. Until 2016, this remote station remained operational for the sole purpose of ensuring one high-school girl could attend school.

With declining ridership and the end of freight services, Japan Railways had planned to shut down the underused station. However, upon learning that local students relied on it for their daily commute especially one teenage girl Kana Harada, officials decided to keep it open. For several years, trains stopped just a few times a day: once to take her to school, and again after classes ended.

The Kyu-Shirataki Station in Hokkaido, Japan. Photo Credit: X.Com/@kikou9186

Without the train line, young Kana would have faced a 73-minute walk just to catch an express train to school. Even with Kyu-Shirataki Station in service, her commute was tough-only four trains ran daily, and just two matched her school schedule.

This meant no after-school activities, and sometimes she had to sprint from class to catch the last train. Despite the challenges, the station remained her most reliable link to something vital-her education.

The station finally closed in March 2016, when the student graduated and the academic year came to an end. The story made global headlines, capturing hearts as a moving example of how infrastructure was maintained not for profit-but for people.