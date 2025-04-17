Want To Avoid Hotel Cancellation Fees? Viral Video Suggests A Smart Trick

Have you ever found yourself stuck with a hotel booking you could not cancel last minute? It is a situation most travellers have been in — either you end up checking into the hotel you are not too thrilled about, or you bite the bullet and pay those hefty cancellation fees. But what if we told you there is a way to avoid those charges altogether? A video that has been making the rounds online shares a super simple travel trick to save your hard-earned money. Sam Jarman, a content creator known for sharing financial hacks, reveals a genius hotel booking tip.

Instead of cancelling your reservation straight away, all you have to do is move your booking a few days ahead. Here's the cool part – most hotels allow you to do this without any fees.

So, once you have shifted your booking to a later date (preferably within that free cancellation period), you can go ahead and cancel it. The system will automatically cancel your booking before the cancellation charges kick in, saving you money.

Check out the video below:

Here is how the internet reacted to the viral video:

A user wrote, “I like how you think Sam.”

Another one added, “Yup I've done this before lol!”

“Everyone has done this for years,” read a comment.

A person said, “Love it - Per your advice I did this… it went off without a hit hitch…. Well done sir!!”

A former Marriott employee commented, “Hey Sam, I worked for Marriott. Agents would put in the notes on the reservation, ‘guest changed arrival date after trying to cancel reservation.' Sorry, I bet it works for some hotels, though.”

What do you think about this travel hack? Tell us in the comments section below.