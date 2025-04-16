Advertisement
Viral Video Shows Hotel With Shower In Middle Of Room, Internet Has Mixed Reactions

The viral video has been reshared by a content creator on Instagram. It has received mixed reactions.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Viral Video Shows Hotel With Shower In Middle Of Room, Internet Has Mixed Reactions
The viral video has sparked a debate in the comments section

When it comes to planning a good trip, picking the right hotel or accommodation is very important. From plush bedding and pretty balconies to Insta-worthy views and spa-like bathrooms - we all have our non-negotiables. But have you ever stayed in a room where the shower is right in the middle of the space? Sounds unusual? Well, a hotel in Amsterdam is turning heads by doing exactly that - and making it look amazing. Content creator Jada Webster recently reshared a video of this unique property, and it has gone viral for various reasons.

The clip opens with a cosy shot of the bed, followed by a charming little coffee table near the window. But then comes the showstopper - a transparent, centrally-located shower stall. And believe it or not, it looks super chic. The clip also gives a glimpse of the window view, and it seems dreamy. The text overlay in her video reads, "This hotel in Amsterdam has a shower in the middle of the room." Check out the viral video below:

Here's how people reacted to the reel in the comments section:

A user wrote, "I stayed here, it was so lovely."

Another one added, "That's so cool."

"Can finally watch the TV in the shower," commented a third.

A few echoed, "That shower is perfect for me."

A traveller shared, "They have it in Germany also."

Several people identified the hotel as "Fletcher Hotel Amsterdam."

A section of people criticised this setting.

A comment read, "This is the kind of classy we all aspire for."

"More like a bed in a washroom," said a person.

A few Instagram users admitted, "Don't know how I feel about this!!"

