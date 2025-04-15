6 Essential Hammam Etiquette You Need To Know Before Stripping Down

Whether you're heading to Istanbul, Marrakech, or even a sleek spa in London, hammams are one of the oldest wellness rituals in the world-and they're not your average spa day. Think sweat, steam, scrubs, and a healthy dose of communal nudity. But before you dive into the marble-tiled world of hammams, there are a few unspoken rules you'll want to follow to avoid awkward glances or cultural missteps. Here's your cheat sheet to hammam etiquette, so you can soak like a pro. Just remember - respect the traditions, follow the cues, and embrace the awkwardness. Your skin (and your inner peace) will thank you later.

Here Are 6 Hammam Etiquette Tips For First Timers:

1. Don't Be Too Shy

Let's get this out of the way: Nudity is kind of the whole point. In traditional hammams, especially in places like Turkey and Morocco, men and women usually bathe separately. While full nudity is common in some places, most hammams provide a pestemal (a thin cotton towel) to wrap around your waist or chest. That said, if you're visiting a more tourist-friendly or modern hammam, especially in cities like Istanbul or Casablanca, you might see people wearing swimwear or even disposable underwear. When in doubt, ask. Or just peek at what everyone else is doing before stripping down.

2. Timing Matters

Most hammams run on a schedule. If you've booked a treatment-like a kese (the full-body exfoliation scrub)-show up early. You'll want time to sweat it out in the steam room before your therapist starts scrubbing, which helps open up your pores. Arriving late can throw off the flow, and no one wants to be that person. Also, some hammams operate more like drop-in bathhouses, especially the traditional local spots. If you're unsure, call ahead or check their website to figure out what to expect.

Talking Is Fine, Shouting Is Not

Unlike the hushed zen vibes of Western spas, hammams are often buzzing with conversation. Locals come here to unwind, catch up, and maybe gossip a little. So yes, you can chat-but keep it low-key. Think soft murmurs, not full-blown podcast energy. And unless you're alone, try not to go full influencer mode with your phone. Some places ban photography altogether, and honestly, no one wants to be in the background of your steamy selfie.

Embrace the traditional hammam culture and try to relax for the process to work on your body and mind. (Photo: Pexels)

Let The Pros Do Their Thing

The exfoliation scrub is what makes a hammam truly unforgettable. Trained attendants (usually of the same gender) will scrub you down like a potato in prep for dinner-don't take it personally. It's intense, it's amazing, and it'll leave you wondering what you've been doing with your loofah all these years. Pro tip: Don't try to guide the process. Just lie down, relax, and let them do their job. Bonus: you'll probably see enough dead skin come off to question your entire skincare routine.

Respect The Ritual

Hammams are more than just a place to get clean. In many cultures, they're seen as part of a weekly self-care routine, a spiritual reset, or even a pre-wedding tradition. Treat the space-and the people in it-with respect. That means no PDA, no peeking over at someone else's treatment, and absolutely no loud phone calls. And yes, tip your attendant. Especially if they just spent 20 minutes scrubbing every inch of you with military-level precision.

Chill Afterwards (Literally)

After all that heat and steam, you'll probably be guided to a cool-down room. Don't skip this part. Sip on some mint tea, lie back on a marble slab, and bask in your freshly scrubbed glow. Some places offer massages, oils, or clay masks as add-ons-treat yourself if you've got time.

