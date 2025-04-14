These Pre-Trip Travel Hacks Are Your Guide For A Hassle-Free Journey

Going for a trip is indeed fun. But what isn't always fun is packing for it. From the struggle of sitting on a stuffed suitcase while praying it closes to the horror of realising that you forgot your travel essentials: we have all faced it, haven't we? But whether you are embarking on a weekend getaway or a month-long vacation, travelling is all about strategy. To help globetrotters with this, an experienced travel vlogger shared a video on Instagram introducing some simple yet useful pre-trip travel hacks:

Our suitcases go through incessant wear and tear, leading to broken zippers, scratched surfaces and malfunctioning wheels. A simple way to keep them in good shape is to cover them with an oversized T-shirt.

Suitcase overload giving you trouble? All you have to do is tilt the thing sideways and stack your clothes inside the compartment in an organised manner. Keep the garments in place with compression straps. This leaves more room for you to add other essentials.

It is common (but risky) to disconnect all the sockets in your home before going on a trip. What you can do is paste colourful paper cut-outs on them. It will enable you to remember which appliances need to be disconnected.

Next is packing your toiletries: toothpaste, toothbrushes, flossing items and other brushes. In this case, the travel trick is to put them inside a transparent glove. Roll up the glove and secure it with a rubber band. How easy is that?

If you have a suitcase without a lock attached, then fret not about safety. Simply hook the zipper with cable ties.

The final travel tip is ensuring extra storage space. For this, you can use a pillow cover and stuff your clothing inside it.



Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

A user wondered, “Isn't a suitcase meant to get scratched?”

“I covered my luggage with a t-shirt and when I received the luggage, the t-shirt disappeared,” shared another.

“The stacking is a pretty genius move,” noted one person.

A travel enthusiast called the hack a “good idea”.

An individual pointed out that the tips would be a “Nightmare for the airport workers.”

Someone else suggested, “Just buy some suitcase cubes.”

