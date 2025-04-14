8 Tips To Stay Cool And Safe When Travelling During Heatwaves

Summer holidays are meant for good vibes and great memories-but when a heatwave strikes, your dream trip can quickly turn into a sweaty struggle. With record temperatures sweeping across popular travel spots from Spain to Thailand, staying safe in extreme heat is more important than ever. But don't worry — you don't have to scrap your plans. With a few practical tweaks and clever prep, you can still soak up the culture, food and fun without feeling like you're walking through a sauna. Here's how to beat the heat while travelling and keep your holiday vibes high (and your body temperature low).

Here Are 8 Hacks To Travel During Heatwaves:

1. Time Your Outings Like A Local

Locals know the drill: The early bird avoids the heat. Plan your sightseeing in the early morning or late afternoon when the sun isn't at its most aggressive. That means you can hit the markets or ruins before they turn into literal ovens, and use the midday hours to nap, snack or lounge in the shade like a pro.

2. Hydration Isn't Just About Water

Of course, drinking water is key, but it's not the whole story. You're losing salt and minerals too, so balance things out with drinks that replenish electrolytes. Think coconut water, sports drinks (in moderation), or even a pinch of salt in your water bottle if you're sweating buckets. Skip the sugary sodas and go easy on the alcohol — booze plus blazing sun is a risky combo.

3. Dress For The Weather, Not The 'Gram

It might be tempting to rock your trendiest holiday outfits, but function trumps fashion in a heatwave. Lightweight, loose-fitting clothes in breathable fabrics like cotton or linen are your best bet. Light colours reflect heat better than dark ones, and don't forget a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with proper UV protection. Bonus tip: A damp scarf around your neck can work wonders.

4. Plan Heatwave-Friendly Activities

Not every attraction is worth braving the heat. Swap midday walking tours for shaded boat rides, museums, or spa sessions. Go for waterparks to spend a day filled with fun! Many destinations also offer evening cultural experiences — night markets, concerts, open-air cinemas — when the temperatures are more forgiving.

5. Know The Signs Of Heat Illness

It starts with heavy sweating and dizziness, and can escalate to confusion, nausea or even fainting. If you-or someone you're with — starts to feel off, get into the shade or air-con fast. Sip cool fluids, loosen tight clothing, and seek medical help if things don't improve quickly. Don't try to push through it. Heatstroke is serious.

6. Pick Air-Con Accommodation

When booking a place to stay, air conditioning isn't a luxury — it's a lifeline. But tech fails, so it's worth having a backup plan. A portable fan or even a cooling towel can help you sleep better if the AC conks out. If you're travelling to rural areas, double-check power availability and ask about ventilation options.

7. Eat Light And Local

Hearty meals can weigh you down when it's already boiling outside. Opt for lighter fare like fruit, salads, grilled veggies or local cold dishes. Bonus: You get to try something new without feeling like you've just eaten a three-course roast dinner in the sun.

8. Sunscreen Is Not Optional

Reapply like your skin depends on it-because it does. Go for a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, and don't forget often-missed spots like your ears, the tops of your feet and your scalp (especially if you're thinning on top). Reapply every two hours or after a dip in the pool, even if the bottle says "water-resistant".