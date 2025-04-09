7 Unique Souvenirs From Different Countries That You Must Bring Back Home

Here's an unpopular opinion — basic souvenirs (think fridge magnets and key chains!) aren't worth the extra luggage space. Some are forgotten the minute you get home, while others become treasured pieces that spark stories for years. If you're tired of the usual shot glasses and tourist tees, it's time to level up. This list rounds up some unique souvenirs from different countries, each with real cultural roots, style, and soul. Whether it's handwoven, hand-carved, or hand-glazed, every item here brings a piece of the world into your everyday life — and trust us, your friends will ask where you found it.

Here Are 7 Souvenirs To Take Back From 7 Different Countries:

1. Italy: Murano Glass Jewellery

Murano jewellery from Italy. Photo: Unsplash

Forget the fridge magnets — if you're in Venice, the real treasure lies in Murano's artisan glass. These vibrant pieces of handmade jewellery, crafted on the island of Murano, are equal parts delicate and bold. Think statement earrings, shimmering pendants, and glass rings that catch the light just right. Each piece is handmade, meaning no two are exactly alike — like wearable little artworks.

2. Mexico: Hand-Painted Alebrijes

Alebrijes from Mexico. Photo: Unplash

These colourful, fantastical creatures made from wood or paper-mache are a staple of Mexican folk art. With their wild shapes, googly eyes, and bold colours, alebrijes are said to represent spirit animals — and they make incredible conversation starters. Every piece is a riot of colour and imagination, often made by local artists in Oaxaca.

3. Morocco: Brass Lanterns

Moroccan lanterns. Photo: Unsplash

Wandering through a Moroccan souk, it's hard not to be drawn to the gleam of hand-cut brass lanterns. Whether small enough to sit on a shelf or big enough to hang in your hallway, they bring a warm, magical glow to any room. They instantly transport your home into an actual Pinterest mood board.

4. Japan: Kokeshi Dolls

Hand-carved from wood and painted with delicate features, Kokeshi dolls are a charming slice of traditional Japanese culture. Originating in the Tohoku region, they've evolved from simple folk toys into design-forward collectibles. Some are sleek and minimalist; others are bright and floral — all with that understated, iconic look. They're deeply rooted in Japanese craftsmanship, beautifully designed, and totally bookshelf-worthy.

5. India: Pashmina Shawl

Pashmina from India. Photo: iStock

Made from the soft undercoat of Himalayan mountain goats and handwoven in Kashmir, a true Pashmina shawl is the epitome of elegance. It's featherlight, buttery soft, and warm enough to get you through a long-haul flight or a winter wedding. Not to be confused with mass-produced "pashminas", the real deal is artisan-made and often passed down through generations.

6. South Korea: Celadon Pottery

Celadon pottery from South Korea. Photo: Pexels

Korean celadon pottery is straight-up elegance. With its signature jade-green glaze and intricate designs (sometimes inlaid with cranes or clouds), it dates back to the Goryeo dynasty — but it still looks incredibly chic today. You'll find everything from tea sets and incense holders to minimalist vases. It's timeless, handcrafted, and adds instant "I've been somewhere" energy to your home.

7. Portugal: Cork Accessories

Portuguese cork accessory. Photo: Unsplash

Portugal is one of the world's biggest cork producers, and they've found a way to turn this sustainable material into everything from wallets and handbags to shoes and notebooks. It's lightweight, water-resistant, and surprisingly luxe-looking. It's eco-friendly fashion with a unique texture and backstory.

So next time you're abroad and tempted by a basic souvenir stand, pause for a second. These are the kinds of keepsakes that won't just sit pretty on a shelf — they'll spark memories, stories, and maybe a little envy from fellow travellers. Pack smart.