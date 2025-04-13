5 Epic Road Trips In South India To Take This Summer

There's something wildly liberating about a road trip — windows down, music up, and the open road ahead. And when the route winds through lush green hills, sleepy coastal towns, spice-scented forests, and centuries-old temples, it hits different. If you're itching to ditch the daily grind and hit the road, South India has got the goods. This summer, swap crowded flights and long queues for scenic drives, roadside chai stops, and spontaneous detours. These five road trips through South India offer the perfect mix of adventure, culture, and downright jaw-dropping views. The roads are calling — and this time, you should definitely answer.

Also Read: 5 Lesser-Known Destinations In South India To Escape The Heat This Summer

Here Are 5 Great Road Trips In South India To Escape The Heat:

1. Bengaluru to Coorg

Photo: iStock

Distance: 270 km | Ideal For: A long weekend escape

If your idea of the perfect road trip involves misty hills, coffee plantations, and winding roads with zero traffic lights, Coorg should be on your radar. The drive from Bengaluru to Coorg is a straight-up delight — smooth highways, charming pit stops like Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, and plenty of places to stretch your legs with a filter coffee. Once you reach Madikeri, expect cooler temperatures, waterfall treks, and homestays that serve piping hot pandi curry.

2. Chennai to Puducherry

Puducherry. Photo: iStock

Distance: 150 km | Ideal For: A laid-back day trip

This drive along the East Coast Road (ECR) is iconic for a reason. You've got the Bay of Bengal on one side, casuarina trees lining the highway, and detours to spots like Mahabalipuram and Alamparai Fort. Start early from Chennai to dodge the traffic and roll into Puducherry just in time for brunch at a beachfront cafe. Don't forget your camera — this route is ridiculously photogenic.

3. Hyderabad to Araku Valley

Photo: iStock

Distance: 710 km | Ideal For: Hardcore road trippers

This one's for the folks who love the long haul. The road from Hyderabad to Araku is a bit of a commitment, but it pays off big time. Think ghat roads, tribal villages, and untouched natural beauty. The Borra Caves — complete with surreal stalactite formations — are a major highlight. Bonus points if you catch the Araku Valley coffee festival or score a seat on the hilltop train for the return leg.

4. Bengaluru to Ooty via Bandipur

Photo: iStock

Distance: 270 km | Ideal For: Wildlife spotting on the go

Skip the regular Mysore route and take the road through Bandipur National Park. It's hands down one of the prettiest drives in South India. With a bit of luck, you'll spot deer, peacocks, and maybe even an elephant or two. Once you cross into Tamil Nadu, the road snakes up to Ooty with 36 hairpin bends — each offering a better view than the last. Trust us, the Nilgiri tea tastes better when you've earned it.

Also Read: 7 Offbeat Weekend Getaways From Bengaluru For Your Next Escape

5. Kochi to Munnar

Distance: 130 km | Ideal For: Nature lovers and honeymooners

What begins as a breezy drive past paddy fields and coconut groves soon climbs into the Western Ghats, with every turn revealing mist-covered peaks and deep valleys. Stop at Cheeyappara Falls, breathe in the cardamom-scented air, and keep an eye out for wild elephants near the Periyar forest stretch. Munnar's tea gardens are worth the climb, especially when they're kissed by early morning fog.