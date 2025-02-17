8 Best Weekend Getaways From Chennai For A Quick Escape

Chennai's energy is unbeatable, but let's be real-sometimes, you just need a break. If you too sometimes feel stuck in the city's chaos and crave a quick break, a quick weekend getaway from Chennai is the perfect fix. Whether it's the coastal breeze, misty hills, or a deep dive into history, there are plenty of stunning destinations just a few hours away. From strolling on sun-kissed beaches in Puducherry to driving through the thrilling hairpin bends of Kolli Hills, these exciting things to do in Chennai offers a perfect weekend reset. So, grab your bags, pick a spot, and get ready for a well-earned breather!

Also Read: Chennai City Guide: Where To Eat, Stay, And Play In Tamil Nadu's Coastal Capital

Here Are 8 Top Weekend Getaways From Chennai:

1. Mahabalipuram

Just an hour's drive from Chennai, Mahabalipuram is a UNESCO-listed wonder with ancient rock-cut temples and stunning beachside views. The iconic Shore Temple, Arjuna's Penance, and the famous Krishna's Butterball are absolute must-visits. If you're into surfing, the waves here are perfect for beginners. End the day with some fresh seafood at a beachside shack-trust us, it's the good life.

Mahabalipuram is a UNESCO-listed site. Photo: iStock

2. Yercaud

For those who love cool weather and winding roads, Yercaud in the Shevaroy Hills is a great pick. The drive itself is scenic, with 20 hairpin bends to keep things exciting. Once there, check out the beautiful Yercaud Lake, trek to Kiliyur Falls, or just relax with a hot cup of chai. Bonus: The coffee plantations make for a great photo backdrop.

3. Puducherry

With its charming boulevards, colonial-era cafes, and a laid-back vibe, Puducherry (or Puducherry) is a weekend favourite. Auroville, with its tranquil setting and Matrimandir, is a great spot for some quiet reflection. The beaches here are perfect for a breezy evening walk, and if you love French food, you'll be spoilt for choice-cafe-hopping is a must!

Exploring the secluded beaches of Puducherry is one of the best things to do in Chennai. Photo: iStock

4. Pulicat

If you're up for something offbeat, Pulicat is a dream for nature enthusiasts. Just 90 km from Chennai, this coastal town is home to Pulicat Lake, India's second-largest brackish water lagoon. If you visit between October and March, you'll see thousands of flamingos and migratory birds at the Pulicat Bird Sanctuary. The Dutch Cemetery and old lighthouse add a historical touch to the trip.

Also Read: 5 Reasons To Pick Sri Lanka's Bentota As Your Next Lazy Beach Getaway

5. Kanchipuram

One of the oldest cities in India, Kanchipuram is famous for its grand temples and exquisite silk sarees. The Ekambareswarar Temple and Kailasanathar Temple showcase incredible architecture and a deep sense of history. If you're a shopaholic, this is the best place to buy an authentic Kanchipuram silk saree straight from the weavers.

Kanchipuram is popular for its ancient temples. Photo: iStock

6. Vellore

Vellore is often underrated, but it's packed with history. The Vellore Fort, with its unique moat, houses a temple, church, and mosque within its walls. The golden Venkateswara Temple in Sripuram is a major attraction, while the nearby Amirthi Zoological Park is great for a nature walk. If you're looking for a quick cultural getaway, Vellore ticks all the boxes.

7. Kolli Hills

Love long drives? Kolli Hills is a thrill-seeker's dream with 70 hairpin bends leading up to a breathtaking hill station. Once you conquer the drive, you'll be rewarded with lush forests, stunning viewpoints, and the spectacular Agaya Gangai Falls. If you're into hiking, the trails here are worth the effort. This is the one of the best places to visit near Chennai to escape the noise and reconnect with nature.

Kolli Hills is perfect for a long, romantic drive. Photo: iStock

8. Gingee Fort

Nicknamed the "Troy of the East," Gingee Fort is a paradise for history buffs and trekking lovers. Located around 160 km from Chennai, this fort complex is built across three hills, offering breathtaking views from the top. The climb is challenging but totally worth it, especially in the early morning when the sun isn't too harsh.