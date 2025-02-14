5 Reasons To Pick Sri Lanka's Bentota As Your Next Lazy Beach Getaway

If your idea of a holiday involves snoozing under a palm tree, sipping cocktails by the shore, and occasionally dipping into turquoise waters, Bentota in Sri Lanka is calling your name. It is the kind of place where time slows down and the only real decision you need to make is whether to have another coconut or snooze the day away on a hammock! Like the idea? Well, this laid-back coastal town on the southwest coast is made for lazy days and balmy nights, with just enough to do (if you feel like it). From postcard-perfect beaches to sunset river cruises to cuisine to die for, here are the best things to do in Bentota on your next stress-free beach escape.

Here Are 5 Reasons To Visit Bentota, Sri Lanka This Summer:

1. Beaches That Feel Like Your Own Private Paradise

Bentota Beach is the definition of a dream-golden sand, swaying palms, and barely any crowds. Unlike Sri Lanka's busier coastal spots, this stretch of coastline is blissfully quiet, so you'll always find a perfect sunbathing spot. The waters are calm for most of the year, making it ideal for a refreshing dip without worrying about strong waves. Whether you want to lounge with a book, take a slow stroll, or just stare at the endless blue, Bentota delivers peak beach relaxation.

Photo: Courtesy of Cinnamon Bentota Beach

2. The Most Relaxing River Safari You'll Ever Take

If you can peel yourself off your sunbed, a boat ride down the Bentota River is well worth it. Drifting through lush mangroves, you'll spot monitor lizards basking in the sun, kingfishers darting between the trees, and maybe even a lazy crocodile or two. The best part? It's as slow-paced as you want it to be — just sit back, take in the scenery, and let nature do the talking. Sunset cruises are particularly magical, with golden light reflecting off the water as you glide through the peaceful surroundings.

3. Fresh Seafood And Beachside Dining

Nothing pairs better with a lazy beach holiday than fresh seafood, and Bentota serves it up in style. Think grilled prawns, spicy crab, and buttery calamari, all caught daily and cooked to perfection. Beachside restaurants offer stunning ocean views, so you can dig into your meal with your toes in the sand and the sound of waves in the background. And if you're in the mood for something extra special, local chefs will happily whip up Sri Lankan favourites like fragrant prawn curry, egg hoppers (appam) or crispy fish ambul thiyal.

Photo: iStock

4. Baby Turtles And A Chance To Support Conservation

Just a short drive from Bentota, you'll find a few turtle hatcheries dedicated to protecting Sri Lanka's endangered sea turtles. These centres rescue eggs from vulnerable beaches, incubate them safely, and release the hatchlings into the ocean when they're strong enough. If you time your visit right, you might even get to witness the magical moment when baby turtles scuttle into the sea for the first time. It's a heartwarming experience and a small way to support vital conservation efforts while on holiday.

Photo: iStock

5. Just The Right Amount Of Things To Do (If You Feel Like It)

The beauty of Bentota is that there's just enough to do when you feel like moving. Fancy a bit of culture? The iconic Brief Garden, designed by Sri Lankan artist Bevis Bawa, is a green oasis filled with quirky sculptures and lush greenery. Want to get your adrenaline pumping? Bentota is one of the best places in Sri Lanka for jet skiing, paddleboarding, and banana boat rides. But don't worry — there's no pressure to do anything at all. Your sunbed will still be waiting when you get back.

The Best Time To Visit Bentota:

The best time to visit Bentota is from December to April when the weather is sunny, the sea is calm, and beach days are simply gorgeous. May to September brings monsoon rains, but it's quieter and cheaper. October and November are unpredictable but have fewer crowds. For the perfect mix of sunshine and relaxation, stick to the peak season!

Photo: Courtesy of Cinnamon Bentota Beach

Where To Stay In Bentota:

Give your lazy beach days an upgrade by picking Cinnamon Bentota Beach, where you are sure to be living your best beach life. Sitting on the widest stretch of Bentota's golden coastline, this luxury resort was designed by the legendary Geoffrey Bawa, seamlessly blending tropical elegance with modern comfort. Think spacious rooms with ocean views, a stunning infinity pool, and five dining options serving everything from fresh seafood to cocktails by the beach. Fancy some adventure? Water sports, river safaris, and cultural tours are all at your doorstep. Plus, the spa? Pure bliss. Tariff starts from LKR 90,624 (INR26,751) plus taxes per night.

How To Reach Bentota From India:

Flying to Bandaranaike International Airport (Colombo) is the easiest way to reach Bentota from India. Sri Lankan Airlines has direct connectivity from all major Indian cities, and their Business Class ticket comes with complimentary access to their luxe Serendib Lounge. Other airlines like Air India and Indigo also offer affordable flying options. From Colombo, Bentota is about 100 km away. You can take a taxi, a scenic train ride along the coast, or a budget-friendly bus.

Getting Around In Bentota:

Bentota is best explored by tuk-tuks, which are affordable and perfect for short distances. For longer trips, hire a private taxi or rent a scooter. Some resorts also offer bicycles for a laid-back ride along the beachside roads!