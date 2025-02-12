8 Best Budget-Friendly International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2025

Want to take an international trip without draining your bank account? The good news is that you don't have to spend a fortune to see the world. International travel might sound expensive, but plenty of destinations offer incredible experiences at a fraction of the cost. Whether it's a visa-free getaway, a country where INR stretches further, or a place packed with budget-friendly stays and meals, there are many options for Indian travellers looking to keep expenses low. From the mountains of Nepal and Bhutan to the beaches of Thailand and Cambodia, and even a pocket-friendly European escape in Georgia, there's something for everyone. Here's a list of the best budget-friendly international destinations from India that promise great adventures without burning a hole in your wallet in 2025.

Here Are 8 International Destinations For Budget Travel From India:

1. Nepal

With breathtaking mountains, lively cities, and a strong cultural connection to India, Nepal is a no-brainer for budget travellers. Flights from India are cheap, and if you prefer a road trip, crossing the border by bus is even more affordable. Kathmandu's street food scene is perfect for eating on a budget, and guesthouses can cost as little as NPR 800 (INR 500) per night. For adventure seekers, trekking in the Annapurna region or exploring Pokhara won't burn a hole in your pocket. Best of all, no visa is required for Indian citizens!

Bhutan. Photo: iStock

2. Bhutan

Bhutan may have a "high-value, low-impact" tourism policy, but Indian travellers get a massive advantage — no daily fee and visa-free entry! A budget of BTN 1500-2000 (INR 1,500-2,000) per day is enough to enjoy homestays, local eateries, and scenic bus rides through the mountains. Visit the stunning Paro Taktsang (Tiger's Nest Monastery) or stroll through the charming streets of Thimphu. The best part? Bhutan's deep-rooted Buddhist culture and pristine landscapes make it one of the most peaceful places to visit in 2025.

3. Vietnam

Vietnam is one of the most affordable countries to visit from India, and it's packed with stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and mouth-watering food. A bowl of pho costs around VND 45,000 (INR 150), and comfortable hostels are available for under VND 200,000 (INR 700) per night. Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are perfect for urban adventures, while Ha Long Bay and Phong Nha caves offer surreal natural beauty. Travel is cheap too — overnight buses and budget airlines make it easy to get around without splurging.

Thailand. Photo: iStock

4. Thailand

Thailand is proof that international travel doesn't have to cost a fortune. With budget flights from India, street food that costs as little as THB 40 (INR 100) per meal, and hostels under THB 350 (INR 800) a night, Thailand is a backpacker's paradise. Bangkok offers buzzing markets and cheap nightlife, while Chiang Mai is great for digital nomads and cultural experiences. If you're craving beaches, skip expensive Phuket and head to budget-friendly islands like Koh Chang or Koh Lanta. Visa on arrival for Indians makes travel hassle-free.

5. Malaysia

Malaysia is perfect for travellers who want a mix of modern city life and tropical beauty without breaking the bank. Kuala Lumpur's budget-friendly public transport, cheap street food (MYR 8 / INR 150 for nasi lemak), and free attractions like the Batu Caves make it easy to stick to a budget. Langkawi offers duty-free shopping, while Penang is a foodie's paradise. Skip the pricey resorts and opt for budget hotels or capsule hostels, which are stylish yet affordable, starting at MYR 50 (INR 900) per night.

Georgia. Photo: iStock

6. Georgia

If you've ever wanted a European holiday without the sky-high expenses, Georgia is your best bet. Flights from India are getting cheaper, and once you arrive, food, accommodation, and transport are surprisingly affordable. A meal at a local eatery costs around GEL 12 (INR 300), and homestays can be found for as low as GEL 40 (INR 1,000) per night. Tbilisi's old town, the snow-capped Caucasus mountains, and the stunning wine region of Kakheti make this an incredible yet budget-friendly destination. Plus, Georgia offers an easy e-visa for Indians!

7. Laos

Often overshadowed by its neighbours, Laos is an underrated budget destination that deserves more attention. The country is incredibly affordable, with street food meals under LAK 25,000 (INR 100) and dorm beds starting at LAK 120,000 (INR 500). Vientiane and Luang Prabang offer stunning Buddhist temples, while Vang Vieng is famous for its adventure activities like tubing and kayaking. For offbeat experiences, head to the 4,000 Islands (Si Phan Don) in the Mekong River, where life moves at a slow, peaceful pace.

Cambodia. Photo: iStock

8. Cambodia

Home to the iconic Angkor Wat, Cambodia is a dream for history buffs and budget travellers alike. Entry to the temples costs around USD 18 (INR 1,500), but everything else — from accommodation to food — is incredibly cheap. Hostels start at KHR 20,000 (INR 400) a night, and local Khmer food (hello, Amok curry!) is both delicious and affordable. Siem Reap is a budget hub, while Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville offer a mix of history and beach vibes. If you love offbeat travel, don't miss the floating villages of Tonle Sap Lake.