Tips For Solo Women Travellers In India: Your Guide To Safe, Smart, And Spectacular Adventures

Travelling solo in India is an adventure like no other. A land of contrasts — bustling cities, serene landscapes, rich history, and diverse cultures, it offers a unique blend of challenges and charm especially for solo women travellers. It's a chance to step out of your comfort zone, connect with incredible people, and see this gorgeous country through a new lens. While the idea of navigating this vast country alone might seem daunting, it's entirely doable with these practical tips in your back pocket and a little preparation in your head. Whether you're wandering through Rajasthan's palaces, soaking in Kerala's backwaters, or hiking in the Himalayas, this guide for solo women travellers in India will help you travel smarter, safer, and with a lot more fun.

Here Are 9 Tips For Solo Women Travellers In India:

1. Choose Your Destinations Wisely

Not all places in India are created equal when it comes to solo female travel. Opt for destinations known for being women-friendly, such as Kerala, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, or Rajasthan. These regions are well-trodden by tourists, have good infrastructure, and are generally safer. Cities like Jaipur and Udaipur are not only stunning but also have a reputation for being welcoming to solo women. On the other hand, it's best to avoid remote or less-touristy areas unless you're travelling with a trusted guide or group.

Photo: iStock

2. Dress For Comfort And Culture

India is a conservative country, and dressing modestly can save you from unwanted attention. Think loose-fitting clothes that cover your shoulders and knees — maxi dresses, kurtas, and palazzo pants are great options. Not only will you blend in better, but you'll also feel more comfortable in the heat. Plus, shopping for local attire like sarees or salwar kameez can be a fun way to immerse yourself in the culture.

3. Stay Connected And Share Your Itinerary

Always keep someone informed about your whereabouts. Share your travel plans with family or friends and check in regularly. Invest in a local SIM card with a good data plan — Airtel and Jio are reliable options. Having internet access means you can use maps, book rides, and stay in touch with loved ones. Apps like Google Maps, Uber, and Ola are lifesavers for getting around cities.

4. Trust Your Instincts And Be Assertive

If something feels off, trust your gut. Whether it's a pushy vendor or an overly friendly stranger, it's okay to say no firmly. Indians are generally warm and helpful, but it's important to set boundaries. Avoid sharing too much personal information with strangers, and be cautious about accepting food or drinks from people you don't know well.

5. Book Accommodation In Advance

Staying in reputable hotels, hostels, or homestays can make a huge difference. Look for places with good reviews from other solo female travellers. Women-only hostels are becoming increasingly popular in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. If you're splurging, heritage hotels and boutique stays offer a safe and luxurious experience. Always check the location — staying in well-lit, central areas is a smart move.

Photo: iStock

6. Learn Basic Hindi Phrases

While English is widely spoken, knowing a few Hindi phrases can go a long way. Simple words like "namaste" (hello), "dhanyavaad" (thank you), and "kitna hua?" (how much is this?) can help you navigate markets and interact with locals. It's also a great way to break the ice and show respect for the culture.

7. Travel During Daylight Hours

As a general rule, try to avoid travelling at night, especially on public transport. Trains and buses are safer during the day, and you'll have a better chance of finding help if needed. If you must travel at night, opt for reputable private taxis or ride-sharing services. Always keep your phone charged and emergency numbers saved.

8. Embrace The Chaos But Stay Alert

India is loud, colourful, and sometimes overwhelming — and that's part of its charm. Embrace the chaos, but keep your wits about you. Be mindful of your belongings in crowded places, and avoid flashing expensive gadgets or jewellery. A crossbody bag with a zip is your best friend for keeping your essentials secure.

9. Join Group Tours Or Activities

If you're feeling unsure about going completely solo, consider joining group tours for certain activities. Whether it's a cooking class in Jaipur, a yoga retreat in Rishikesh, or a heritage walk in Delhi, these experiences allow you to meet like-minded travellers while exploring safely. Many companies cater specifically to women, offering a supportive environment.