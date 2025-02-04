6 Offbeat Islands Of India That Are Too Stunning To Stay Hidden

India's island destinations go beyond offering just sun and sand — they let you dive deep into history, culture, and the untouched beauty of nature. Think you've seen all of India's best islands? Think again. Beyond the usual tourist haunts, there are hidden gems where nature still reigns, crowds are scarce, and the settings are nothing short of dreamlike. Whether you're into secluded beaches, ancient monasteries, or volcanic landscapes, trust me when I tell you, there's an island escape waiting for you. From a floating river island in the Northeast to a near-deserted speck in the Arabian Sea, these offbeat islands in India are waiting for those who love the thrill of the 'undiscovered'.

Also Read: 7 Of Asia's Most Magical Floating Markets

Here Are 6 Offbeat Island Destinations In India:

1. Sao Jacinto, Goa

Goa isn't all about beach shacks and parties. Just off the coast near Vasco da Gama, Sao Jacinto is a tiny, mysterious island with an old-world charm that feels like stepping back in time. Connected to the mainland by a bridge, it's known for its heritage Portuguese-style homes, narrow lanes, and a church that locals fiercely protect from commercialisation. The best part? There's an unspoken rule here — no selling of land to outsiders — which keeps the island's authenticity intact. No resorts, no chaos, just a slice of Goa as it used to be.

Vypin Island. Photo: iStock

2. Vypin, Kerala

If you love Kerala's backwaters but also crave some beach time, Vypin is where you should be. Just a short ferry ride from Kochi, this island blends coastal beauty with a laid-back fishing village vibe. Cherai Beach, known for its golden sands and dolphin sightings, is a major attraction, but the real charm lies in its lesser-known spots. You'll find old lighthouses, quiet backwater stretches, and toddy shops serving the freshest seafood. It's less crowded than Fort Kochi but just as picturesque — if not more.

Also Read: 3 Places In World That Will Pay You To Shift There Permanently

3. Majuli, Assam

India's biggest river island, Majuli is a way of life. Floating in the middle of the Brahmaputra, it's home to ancient satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), mask-making artisans, and a culture that's deeply intertwined with nature. But here's the catch — it's slowly vanishing due to erosion, which makes visiting now more crucial than ever. Cyclists will love its open landscapes, and if you're lucky, you might stumble upon a local festival with traditional dance and music. It's a world away from mainland Assam, and that's exactly what makes it so special.

Majuli Island. Photo: iStock

4. Thinnakara, Lakshadweep

Imagine an island so secluded that you can walk its entire stretch without meeting another soul. That's Thinnakara for you. A short boat ride from Agatti, this coral paradise in Lakshadweep is all about white sands, surreal turquoise waters, and beachside tents where you can stay under the stars. There are no commercial hotels — just eco-friendly camps that let you wake up to the sound of waves. Snorkelling here is a must, with coral reefs teeming with marine life. If you're dreaming of a private island getaway, this is as close as it gets.

Also Read: Why Does New Zealand's Mount Taranaki Have Human Rights

5. Baratang, Andaman

Andaman's beaches are famous, but Baratang offers something different — an adventure into the wild. Reaching here is an experience in itself, involving a boat ride through thick mangrove forests. The island is known for its stunning limestone caves, shaped over thousands of years, and the only known mud volcanoes in India. It's also home to the indigenous Jarwa tribe, though interactions are strictly off-limits. If you love rugged landscapes and off-the-grid experiences, Baratang is where you need to be.

Baratang Island. Photo: iStock

6. St Mary's Islands, Karnataka

A boat ride from Malpe Beach takes you to a group of islands that look straight out of a sci-fi movie. St Mary's Islands are famous for their stunning hexagonal basalt columns, formed by volcanic activity over 88 million years ago. The beach here isn't your typical golden sand but rather a stretch of crushed seashells, which adds to its unique appeal. It's uninhabited, which means no hotels or street food stalls-just you, the waves, and some of the most dramatic geological formations in India. Sunsets here? Absolutely magical.