3 Places In World That Will Pay You To Shift There Permanently

Imagine packing your bags, moving to a new country and even getting paid for it. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, some countries are making this dream a reality. They are offering financial incentives and attracting new residents. Content creator and finance expert Casper Opala has now dropped a video on Instagram sharing the deets about this wonderful initiative. He has highlighted three places in the world that are paying travellers to permanently shift there. They are: Antikythera Island in Greece, Albinen in Switzerland and Presicce in Italy.

According to Casper, Antikythera is a “small town that only has 39 permanent residents”. They are willing to pay a person 600 dollars per month alongside a piece of land for the next 3 years, provided the individual shifts to the island permanently. Coming to Albinen, “this beautiful place is paying people 60,000 dollars to move there with a family of 4” owing to the declining population. Meanwhile, the town of Presicce “is paying people 30,000 dollars just to live there because they have an aging population problem.”

Antikythera, Greece

Dotted with white buildings, pristine ocean views, caves, rolling hills and idyllic scenery, this beach town draws nature lovers. Five families will receive financial support to relocate to Antikythera, claims The Travel. They will be provided a home as well. Applicants possessing valuable skills or trades such as baking or fishing will be given preference. Reason: They can help in boosting the island's economy and population. The selection procedure involves an interview session.

Albinen, Switzerland

Experience the perfect Swiss bliss by shifting to this picturesque countryside. According to Traveller 365, each adult moving to Albinen will receive approximately 26,800 dollars, while every child adds around 10,700 dollars to the family's total. That means a family of four could get over around 57,900 dollars to help them settle into their new life in this charming village. This financial incentive is beneficial, especially for young families or couples.

Presicce, Italy

As per Alfredo Palese, the local Presicce councillor, there are uninhabited homes in the town's historic centre. He is eager to see these empty residences come to life with new residents, cited a CNN report. The 30,000 dollars funding will be divided into two parts: one portion will be for purchasing an old home, while the remaining amount could be used for renovation purposes. Endowed with cobblestone streets, old-world architecture and a peaceful ambiance: what's not to love about the place?