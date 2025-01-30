10 Most Unusual Hotels Around The World That Will Blow Your Mind

Tired of cookie-cutter hotel rooms with bland decor, a boring theme, and predictable amenities? If you're looking for a stay that's more than just a place to sleep in, these extraordinarily unique stays will blow your mind. From hanging off a cliff in Peru to waking up to a giraffe poking its head through your window in Kenya, each of these unusual hotels around the world offers something completely out of the ordinary. Whether you're an adrenaline junkie, a nature lover, or someone who just wants a story-worthy getaway, these hotels will make your trip truly one of a kind.

Here Are 10 Of The World's Most Unusual Hotels:

1. No Man's Fort, Portsmouth, England

Once a military fort built to defend the English coast, No Man's Fort is now a luxurious island retreat in the middle of the sea. Located in the Solent, just off Portsmouth, this fortress-turned-hotel features lavish suites, hot tubs, a rooftop fire pit, and even a laser tag arena. The fort is only accessible by boat, making it feel like a private island escape. Whether you're interested in history, adventure, or just want to stay somewhere completely unique, No Man's Fort offers an experience unlike any other in the UK. hampshireweb.co.uk

Photo: Courtesy of Skylodge Adventure Suites

2. Skylodge Adventure Suites, Sacred Valley, Peru

If you think your hotel room has great views, wait until you see this one. Skylodge Adventure Suites in Peru is not your typical luxury stay — it's a transparent pod hanging off the side of a cliff, 1,200 feet above the Sacred Valley. To even reach your room, you have to climb a via ferrata (a fixed steel climbing route) or take a zipline. Once inside, you'll get a 360-degree view of the valley below, making it one of the most thrilling hotel stays on the planet. Don't worry — it's perfectly safe, and the reward is an unforgettable night under the stars. naturavive.com

Photo: Courtesy of Icehotel

3. Icehotel, Jukkasjarvi, Sweden

If you've ever wondered what it's like to sleep in an igloo, the Icehotel in Sweden takes it to the next level. Rebuilt every winter using ice from the nearby Torne River, this frozen wonderland features rooms sculpted by artists from around the world. Guests sleep on beds made entirely of ice, topped with reindeer hides and thermal sleeping bags to keep warm. The hotel also has an ice bar serving drinks in ice glasses, and there's even an option for couples to get married in an ice chapel. It's a surreal, magical experience — but be sure to dress warmly! icehotel.com

Photo: Courtesy of Palacio de Sal

4. Palacio de Sal, Uyuni, Bolivia

How would you like to stay in a hotel made entirely of salt? Palacio de Sal, located on the edge of Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni — the world's largest salt flat — is constructed from salt blocks, including the walls, floors, and even some of the furniture. The hotel blends rustic charm with modern comfort, featuring a saltwater spa, a golf course, and a restaurant serving gourmet salt-inspired dishes. One important rule: guests are strictly prohibited from licking the walls. palaciodesal.com

Photo: Courtesy of Holmen Husky Lodge

5. Holmen Husky Lodge, Alta, Norway

For those seeking a cosy Arctic adventure, Holmen Husky Lodge offers an experience straight out of a winter fairy tale. Located in the heart of Norway's snowy wilderness, the lodge features traditional Sami-inspired lavvu tents and modern glass cabins, where you can snuggle up with a wood-burning stove while gazing at the Northern Lights. The best part? The lodge is also home to a team of huskies, and guests can go on thrilling dog sledging tours through the pristine Arctic landscape. If you've ever dreamed of an authentic Scandinavian winter getaway, this is the place. holmenhusky.no

Photo: Courtesy of Anantara Hotels

6. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Imagine waking up to the sight of elephants roaming freely outside your window. At Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, that's just an ordinary morning. Nestled in the lush hills of northern Thailand, this luxury resort offers guests the rare opportunity to observe and interact with rescued elephants in their natural habitat. The resort features jungle-view suites, an infinity pool overlooking the Mekong River, and immersive experiences like elephant walks and mahout training. If you're looking for an ethical and luxurious wildlife retreat, this is as good as it gets. anantara.com

Photo: Courtesy of The Caves Hotel

7. The Caves, Negril, Jamaica

If you're looking for romance and adventure wrapped in one, The Caves in Negril, Jamaica, offers a breathtaking experience. Perched atop limestone cliffs with stunning views of the Caribbean Sea, this boutique hotel features private cottages, sea caves, and even an intimate candlelit dining experience inside a cave. Guests can dive straight into the turquoise waters, enjoy cliff jumping, or relax with a tropical cocktail while watching the sunset. With its stunning location and relaxed island vibe, The Caves is a perfect getaway for honeymooners and thrill-seekers alike. thecaveshotel.com

Photo: Courtesy of The Manta Resort

8. The Manta Resort, Pemba Island, Tanzania

How about sleeping underwater? At The Manta Resort's underwater room, guests stay in a private floating suite with a bedroom submerged beneath the Indian Ocean. Imagine drifting off to sleep surrounded by vibrant marine life, with fish gliding past your window. The upper deck offers a perfect spot for sunbathing or stargazing, while the surrounding coral reefs provide excellent snorkelling and diving opportunities. It's one of the most surreal hotel experiences in the world. themantaresort.com

Photo: Courtesy of Giraffe Manor

9. Giraffe Manor, Nairobi, Kenya

If you love animals, Giraffe Manor in Kenya will steal your heart. Set in a lush, 12-acre estate near Nairobi, this elegant boutique hotel is home to a herd of friendly Rothschild's giraffes. These gentle giants are known for poking their heads through the windows at breakfast, hoping for a treat. Guests can also learn about conservation efforts at the nearby Giraffe Centre. With its colonial-style architecture and once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounters, Giraffe Manor is one of the most enchanting stays in Africa. thesafaricollection.com

Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Costa Verde

10. Hotel Costa Verde, Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

Ever wanted to sleep inside an airplane? Hotel Costa Verde in Costa Rica features a fully refurbished 1965 Boeing 727 perched in the jungle canopy. Transformed into a luxury suite, the plane offers spectacular ocean views, handcrafted wooden interiors, and a spacious deck where you can spot monkeys and toucans. It's the ultimate quirky yet luxurious stay for aviation enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. costaverde.com