The World's 5 Most Beautiful Libraries For The Bibliophile In You

When was the last time you visited a library? The digital age has made sure that everything, including the world's most promising literature, is at the convenience of our fingertips today. But still, the ones who care to look up from their Kindle once in a while would know (and agree) that there's nothing quite like finding a quiet corner in a public library and getting lost in an interesting book. Travellers, in particular, find novel appeal in the splendour and secrets of grand libraries, for a few of these facades tell endless stories to the world not only through the books on their shelves but also through their walls and halls. We have handpicked the most gorgeous libraries in the world for you to marvel at. Be it their modernist exteriors, palatial appearances, or detailed ceiling frescoes, they are as remarkable for their design as for the books filling their shelves.

Here Are The World's 5 Most Beautiful Libraries For Your Bucket List:

1. Strahov Library, Prague, Czech Republic

Built back in 1679, the Strahov Monastery Library is regarded as one of the best-preserved historical libraries with a collection of approximately 2,00,000 volumes. Be lost in the otherworldly frescoes by Siard Nosecky and Anton Maulbertsch painted across the ceilings, while gilded and intricately-carved shelves house the historical tomes. The books are stored in the two grand halls and the adjacent depositories. The Philosophers' Hall features a rarity cabinet filled with different animals, minerals, and mock fruits. The Theological Hall is done in Baroque style with a ceiling full of stucco decorations and paintings from the 18th century.

Abbey Library of Saint Gall, Switzerland. Photo: iStock

2. Abbey Library of Saint Gall, St. Gallen, Switzerland

Rightly listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Abbey Library of Saint Gall dates back to 719 AD. Nearly half of the 1,50,000 tomes preserved here date back to the Middle Ages, and its valuable collection illustrates the development of European culture and chronicles the abbey's cultural achievements. The hallowed hall of reading stands amongst the oldest in the world, while still being considered nearly unrivalled in its resplendence. Think of a singular space done in opulent Rococo style, featuring gorgeous woodwork and elaborate ceilings.

Tianjin Binhai Library, China. Photo: iStock

3. Tianjin Binhai Library, Tianjin, China

A continuous curved seating, a stream of undulating shelving housing 2,00,000 books, and a spherical auditorium at the centre that watches over the 33,700-square-metre space like a luminous, all-seeing eye — this one looks straight out of a whimsical sci-fi movie. Tianjin Binhai Library is much younger (it opened recently in 2017) as compared to others on the list, but is no less when it comes to catching the eye. Designed by the Dutch firm MVRDV, the five-story library forms part of a larger cultural complex of five buildings that has a glass canopy enclosing the entire space.

George Peabody Library, USA. Photo: iStock

4. George Peabody Library, Maryland, USA

Often referred to as Baltimore's "Cathedral of Books," the George Peabody Library at Johns Hopkins University houses 3,00,000 rare and historic volumes. Opened in 1878, the gorgeous building features five tiers of ornamental cast-iron balconies surrounding a 61-foot-high atrium flooded with natural light. The intricate shelving rising dramatically from the elegant white marble floor to the massive glass laylight and a decorative ceiling above adds to its resplendence.

The Seattle Public Library. Photo: iStock

5. The Seattle Public Library, Washington, USA

You just can't miss the Central Library, for its arresting architecture stands apart in downtown Settle. The ultra-modern, unorthodox appearance replaces the otherwise austere, old-school look that is normally picked out for libraries. The 11-floor building features an innovative "Books Spiral," a 275-seat auditorium, and lots of open spaces for patrons. The library has dedicated centres for children, teens, and adult readers, along with expanded collections and a large computer lab.