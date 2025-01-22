Chasing The Aurora: The Best Places To See The Northern Lights in 2025

The Northern Lights are one of nature's most spectacular shows, and catching a glimpse of these dancing ribbons of light feels like ticking off a top-tier bucket list item. But where should you head in 2025 to maximise your chances of seeing this magical phenomenon? Timing, location, and even a bit of luck play a big role in witnessing the aurora borealis, but with solar activity reaching its peak this year, there's no better time to plan your trip. Whether you're after remote wilderness views or spots that pair the lights with cosy cabins and a hot chocolate, we've rounded up the absolute best places to enjoy this celestial spectacle. So, grab your warmest coat and let's dive into some breathtaking Northern Lights destinations.

Here Are The Top 8 Northern Lights Destinations Around The World:

1. Tromso, Norway

If you want Northern Lights and city vibes all in one, Tromso is the place to be. Known as the 'Gateway to the Arctic', this charming Norwegian city offers everything from dog-sledding adventures to fjord cruises. And the best part? You don't even need to leave the city to catch the aurora. However, for the ultimate experience, head out to the surrounding countryside or take a guided tour to maximise your chances of clear skies. With local guides offering night safaris, reindeer sleigh rides, and even photography tips, Tromso makes chasing the lights a seamless experience.

Tromso. Photo: Instagram/kristoffer.lorentzen

2. Abisko, Sweden

For Aurora chasers serious about success, Abisko in Sweden should be high on your list. This small village in Swedish Lapland boasts some of the clearest skies in the Arctic Circle, thanks to its unique microclimate and low precipitation levels. The Aurora Sky Station, perched high above the mountains, is a must-visit. You'll get unparalleled views of the lights paired with fascinating scientific insights about the phenomenon. Abisko is a more laid-back destination compared to Tromso, making it perfect for those who want serenity with their light show.

Abisko. Photo: Instagram/yyasarb

3. The Faroe Islands

Tucked between Iceland and Norway, the Faroe Islands are often overshadowed by their more famous neighbours, but they're a hidden gem for aurora hunters. The islands' low light pollution and dramatic landscapes make for stunning viewing conditions. Imagine catching the lights over jagged cliffs, remote fjords, or charming villages. While the aurora isn't guaranteed here due to unpredictable weather, the Faroe Islands' rugged beauty makes the trip worth it regardless.

4. Finnish Lapland

Fancy watching the Northern Lights from the comfort of your bed? Finnish Lapland has you covered. The region is famous for its glass igloos and luxury cabins designed specifically for aurora viewing. Places like Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort and Levi offer cosy stays with panoramic skylights, so you can enjoy the lights without stepping out into the cold. Beyond the aurora, you can try snowmobiling, meet Santa Claus (yes, really), or indulge in a traditional Finnish sauna. It's the ultimate winter wonderland for couples, families, or solo travellers.

Finnish Lapland. Photo: Instagram/wildaboutlapland

5. Reykjavik And Beyond, Iceland

Iceland needs no introduction when it comes to jaw-dropping landscapes, and the Northern Lights add an extra layer of magic. Reykjavik, the country's capital, offers plenty of tours to nearby dark-sky spots for aurora viewing. But if you want to avoid the crowds, head further afield to locations like Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon or the Snaefellsnes Peninsula. Combine your Northern Lights hunt with stops at Iceland's iconic waterfalls, black sand beaches, and hot springs for a trip that's nothing short of epic. Pro tip: The geothermal hot pools at Laugarvatn Fontana are a fab spot to watch the lights while staying warm.

6. Churchill, Canada

When it comes to ticking off the Northern Lights bucket list, Canada often gets overlooked in favour of Europe. But Churchill, a remote town in Manitoba, is an aurora enthusiast's dream. Known more famously for its polar bears, Churchill offers equally impressive views of the aurora borealis. The town's location under the auroral oval makes it one of the best places to spot the lights in North America. Plus, you can take part in tundra buggy adventures and learn about Indigenous culture while you're there. February and March are prime months for light displays here, so plan accordingly.

Churchill. Photo: Instagram/lynn_livinmybestlife

7. Greenland

If you're looking for ultimate remoteness and jaw-dropping scenery, Greenland is hard to beat. The town of Kangerlussuaq, with its long winter nights and clear skies, is particularly popular for aurora viewing. Greenland's icy fjords and towering icebergs create a surreal backdrop for the lights, making this one of the most dramatic places to witness the phenomenon. It's not the easiest destination to get to, but that's part of its charm-fewer tourists mean quieter nights under the stars.

8. Fairbanks, Alaska

Fairbanks consistently ranks as one of the best places to see the Northern Lights around the world, and it's easy to see why. Located under the auroral oval, this Alaskan city offers high visibility and a long viewing season. Combine your light-chasing adventures with visits to natural hot springs or a trip to the Museum of the North for a truly unforgettable experience. Local tour operators even offer aurora forecasting and late-night shuttles to prime viewing spots, so you won't miss a thing.

Fairbanks. Photo: Instagram/cooperlost

Tips For Successfully Seeing The Northern Lights In 2025:

Pick the right time: The best months for viewing are typically between September and March, with peak activity often around the equinoxes.

Stay flexible: Weather can be unpredictable, so plan multiple nights to increase your chances of seeing the lights.

Head to dark-sky areas: Light pollution can ruin your chances. Opt for remote locations or guided tours that take you away from city lights.

Check aurora forecasts: Websites and apps like Aurora Alerts and Space Weather Live provide real-time updates on aurora activity.