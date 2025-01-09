10 Smallest Islands In The World For Quiet Getaways

In an age where life feels like an endless buzz of notifications and to-do lists, the idea of retreating to a tiny island where time slows down to a crawl is downright dreamy. These miniature slices of paradise aren't just secluded — they're blissfully quiet, offering the perfect antidote to the chaos of everyday life. Think salty ocean breeze, balmy weather, sand on your feet, and peace inside your head — they are your ultimate proof that bigger isn't always better! From the windswept shores of the Falklands to Norway's serene fjords, here's a round-up of the world's smallest islands ideal for your next peaceful getaway.

Here Are 10 Of The Smallest Islands In The World:

Bishop Rock is a small rocky ledge jutting out of the sea. Photo: Instagram/natural_featheriness

1. Bishop Rock, United Kingdom

Claiming the Guinness World Record as the world's smallest inhabited island, Bishop Rock is a mere speck off the coast of Cornwall. Its iconic lighthouse has stood tall since 1858, protecting ships from the treacherous waters of the Atlantic near the Isles of Scilly. There's no accommodation here, but its rugged charm and surrounding views are worth the boat trip. A short visit is all you need to feel as though you've been transported to another era — one where life moved at a much slower pace.

2. Just Room Enough Island, US

With a name like Just Room Enough Island, you know this one's going to be quirky. Situated in the Saint Lawrence River, this tiny island is just big enough to hold a single house, a couple of trees, and a small deck. The family who owns it wanted a private retreat, and they've achieved just that — albeit with curious tourists often floating by for a closer look. If solitude is your goal, you can't get much more secluded than this.

An epic view from the top of Corvo Island. Photo: Instagram/azoresgetaways

3. Corvo Island, Azores

Corvo Island is the smallest of Portugal's Azores archipelago, and it's a treasure trove of natural beauty. The island's star attraction is its volcanic crater, Caldeirao, which boasts verdant landscapes and mirror-like lakes. With fewer than 500 residents, Corvo exudes a quiet charm that's hard to resist. Wander its cobbled streets, sample local delicacies, or simply soak in the untouched beauty that surrounds you.

4. Sondre Sandoy, Norway

Sondre Sandoy, part of the Hvaler archipelago in Norway, is a peaceful haven that oozes Scandinavian charm. Cars are notably absent, leaving bicycles and boats as the preferred mode of transport. Its idyllic landscape is dotted with colourful cottages, sandy beaches, and tranquil forests, making it a favourite among those seeking solitude. Whether you're soaking up the midnight sun or enjoying a picnic by the sea, Sondre Sandoy offers tranquillity in spades.

Monuriki is a slice of paradise in Fiji. Photo: Instagram/lola.photography

5. Monuriki, Fiji

Monuriki might look familiar — it's the very island where the film Cast Away was shot. Located in the Mamanuca archipelago, this uninhabited slice of paradise is all about pristine beaches, turquoise lagoons, and swaying palm trees. With no permanent residents or tourist traps, it's the epitome of peace and quiet. Pack a picnic, take a dip in the crystal-clear waters, and pretend you're living out your desert-island fantasy — minus the volleyball named Wilson, of course.

6. Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Just off the coast of Cancun lies Isla Mujeres, a Caribbean jewel with a laid-back vibe. While it's larger than some of the other islands on this list, its relaxed atmosphere and friendly locals make it feel incredibly intimate. Spend your days lounging on Playa Norte, snorkelling with sea turtles, or sipping margaritas at a beachfront cafe. Evenings here are marked by fiery sunsets that seem to melt into the ocean-a sight you won't soon forget.

Australia's Dangar Island is ideal for a laidback vacation. Photo: Instagram/opheliasboathouse

7. Dangar Island, Australia

A mere hour's drive from Sydney, Dangar Island is a world away from the city's hustle and bustle. This car-free retreat in the Hawkesbury River is home to about 300 residents and is as laidback as they come. Stroll along scenic walking trails, enjoy a picnic by the water, or grab a coffee at the island's cafe. The pace here is unhurried, and that's exactly what makes it so special.

8. Simping Island, Indonesia

Recognised as the smallest island in Indonesia, Simping Island is a hidden gem in West Kalimantan. Connected to the mainland by a small wooden bridge, this tiny island is surrounded by calm waters and fringed with lush greenery. Locals visit it for moments of quiet reflection, and tourists love its postcard-perfect views. It's an easy day trip, but its serene vibes might tempt you to linger longer.

Arrive at Sea Lion Island to meet up with these amazing creatures. Photo: Instagram/sailfirebird

9. Sea Lion Island, Falkland Islands

Sea Lion Island, the smallest of the Falklands' inhabited islands, is a nature lover's paradise. Despite its compact size, it's teeming with wildlife, including elephant seals, penguins, and over 40 species of birds. With just one lodge and a handful of visitors at a time, it's wonderfully peaceful. Wrap up in a cosy jumper and take a walk along its rugged shores — you'll likely have the entire beach to yourself.

10. Fox Island, Alaska

Nestled in Resurrection Bay, Fox Island is an Alaskan gem that feels like it's straight out of a nature documentary. This pint-sized retreat offers jaw-dropping views of snow-capped peaks, lush forests, and pristine waters. Stay in one of the island's cosy lodges and enjoy activities like kayaking, birdwatching, and wildlife spotting. There's a high chance you'll cross paths with sea otters, puffins, and even whales. With no roads and limited visitors, it's the kind of place where the loudest noise you'll hear is the wind rustling through the trees.

So, fellow travellers, why not swap crowded tourist traps for one of these pint-sized paradises? Your inner introvert will thank you.