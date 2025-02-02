Watch: Travel Vlogger Shares An Easy Way To Get Free Flights In Japan

Flying to Japan just got easier. The credit goes to Japan Airlines. Known for its breathtaking natural wonders, rich traditions, and modern marvels, the Land of the Rising Sun is a must-visit. From iconic cherry blossoms to ancient shrines and serene countrysides, Japan's beauty is unparalleled. But, travellers often get deterred by the idea of visiting this Asian country due to costly flight tickets. But not anymore. Japan Airlines is offering complimentary flights to tourists, who wish to explore some of the hidden gems like Osaka, Kyoto and Hokkaido. The details were shared by a vlogger on Instagram.

In the video, the woman said, “Did you know you can fly anywhere in Japan for free?” The initiative was taken by the government as they wanted tourists to visit other parts of Japan as well, unlike Tokyo which “gets 20 million visitors per year.” As a result, the government is offering domestic flights free of cost for citizens in 13 countries. Good News: India is on the list as well. The 12 other countries are: Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Taiwan, the US, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

The vlogger also gave a guide on — how to book the flight tickets. She said, “Visit the Japan Airlines website and you will need to book your international flights and domestic flights at the same time in the same booking and you will find domestic flights across Japan for free.” The side note read, “Japan Airlines is offering international travelers the chance to explore beyond Tokyo with complimentary flights to stunning destinations like Osaka, Kyoto, Hokkaido, and more. This is part of Japan's big push to boost tourism and showcase its hidden gems.” On a concluding note, the vlogger added that March and April are the best months to visit Japan to experience the cherry blossom season.

So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and visit Japan right away.