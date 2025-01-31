Viral Video: Artist Makes Surprise Portrait Of Flight Attendant Mid-Air. Watch Her Reaction

A heartwarming video of an artist making a live portrait of a flight attendant on a plane is making rounds on social media. The woman's pure and profound reaction to seeing her sketch will warm your heart as well. The video was shared on Instagram. The clip begins with the flight attendant interacting with Akash. Seconds later, the artist pans the camera toward the sketchbook where he is drawing the portrait. Once the portrait is completed, he presents it to the flight attendant and the smile on her face is too precious to be missed. She also shows the sketch to her co-worker. The video concludes with Akash taking a selfie with the flight attendant. The caption on the post read, "The true reward for an Artist is the joy of creating from the heart."

The video has amassed over 50 million views on the platform, with several internet users praising the artist for his skills and thoughtful gesture. One user wrote, 'This is called real talent."

Another added, "Her reaction was priceless dude.....u just paint like it's printed."

The flight attendant, who goes by the user name rosekamal_official on Instagram, also shared her reaction in the comments section. She wrote, "Thank you so much for your beautiful gesture. My Instagram is flooded with 'Is that you.' Keep up the good work & keep spreading smile and joy."

"She's Rosie. She was the flight attendant on my first-ever flight. One amazing hearted person," read a comment.

Several other users dropped red heart and heart eye emojis in the comment section.