Indian Tourists May Enjoy Free Domestic Flights With Japan Airlines - Here's How

Travelling to Japan is now more affordable, thanks to Japan Airlines. The country, known for its stunning landscapes, deep-rooted traditions, and modern cities, attracts visitors from across the world. However, high airfare often discourages travellers. In a major move, Japan Airlines has announced free domestic flights for tourists exploring destinations such as Osaka, Kyoto, and Hokkaido. The announcement was made through an official press release.

The airline's exclusive offer allows international travellers to enjoy free domestic flights within Japan when they book an international flight with Japan Airlines. Here are the key details:

Free domestic flights: Book an international Japan Airlines flight and get complimentary domestic flights to explore more of Japan.

Hassle-free travel: Plan your trip easily, staying at your initial destination (like Tokyo) and travelling to another location in Japan without extra charges for most travellers. To qualify, customers must book their international and domestic JAL flights in the same reservation.

Note that a stopover fee applies to travellers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and China who stay in Japan for over 24 hours. Travellers from other countries don't incur extra charges for domestic flights.

Currently, this offer is available to tourists from select countries, with plans to expand eligibility soon. Check them out below:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Thailand

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Vietnam

Philippines

Indonesia

India

China

Taiwan

So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and visit Japan right away.