Why Does New Zealand's Mount Taranaki Have Human Rights

Mount Taranaki, now known by its Maori name Taranaki Maunga, in New Zealand has achieved a human status. While it may sound impossible, the dormant volcano has been granted legal rights and responsibilities as a human being. It is no longer under the ownership of the New Zealand government. With this, the mountain has become the third natural feature in New Zealand to be bestowed with an individual status, after Te Urewera National Park and Whanganui River.

Taranaki Maunga, standing at a height of 8,261 feet, is a popular destination for adventure-seekers, snowboarders and skiers. But the question is why was the volcano given human rights? Let us find out. The Indigenous Maori people of New Zealand respect the snow-covered Taranaki Maunga as a sacred ancestor, reported BBC. According to the Maori tribe, humans, animals, mountains and plants remain connected under a greater ecosystem. They believe that environmental conservation can advance when people respect Indigenous traditions.

Photo: Pexels

The decision to alter its ownership and grant it legal personhood under the Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill was passed on January 30. It is a response to past land confiscations and injustices faced by the Maori people during the colonisation period. As per the bill, New Zealand's colonizers put their stamp on the mountain's name, followed by the mountain itself. Their action, however, was a violation of the treaty signed between the Crown and Maori representatives.

Following continued protests by the Maori community in Taranaki, the Crown eventually returned certain reserves. However, the majority of the mountain was excluded. The Crown designated it as a forest reserve first and then as a national park.

In a statement, Minister Paul Goldsmith said, "We must acknowledge the hurt that has been caused by past wrongs, so we can look to the future to support iwi to realise their own aspirations and opportunities," cited BBC. With legal personhood, representatives from the Maori tribe, iwi community and the New Zealand government can team up to take care of Taranaki Maung and protect it.

