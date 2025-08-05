Indian Man Living In New Zealand Wonders If 1 Crore Is Enough To Return To Punjab Village, Internet Reacts

The dream of moving abroad for a better life has fuelled the ambitions of countless Indians, but is the grass really greener on the other side? An Indian man, who chased that dream all the way to New Zealand, is now seeking Reddit's advice on whether Rs 1 crore is enough to return to India permanently. In his post, titled "is 1 crore still a big money in India?", the anonymous user shared that he moved to New Zealand when he was 19, but now, when he is around 30 years old, he wants to return to India permanently. The non-resident Indian (NRI) revealed that he has NZD 200,000 (or Rs 1.03 crore) in savings.

"I been living in New Zealand since I was 19 and now 30. When I left India (2013) 1 crore seems like a big money. How about these days? Reason I am asking this question because I want to return back to India permanently. Have around $200K NZD in savings, will that be enough to survive in a Punjab village as I own house there," the user wrote. He also shared information about his wealth status. "I own 1 Shopify store which generates around 100K NZD per year (so you can call it a remote job/business). I own US stocks worth about 138K NZD," he added.

Take a look below:

Redditors were quick to react to the post. "One crore is not retirement money. But if you plan to invest and generate passive income, it can be doable with a descent lifestyle. If you want to do that, I suggest you first identify what you want to do or where you want to invest. Try and see if it works out or generates enough income. Then decide on switching," one user wrote.

"As someone who lives splits time between India and NZ, you won't be able to have a NZ like lifestyle if you aren't planning to do any other job. I would say find a remote job with a NZ company and then move. There are plenty," commented another.

"I don't know your situation, but if I were you, I wouldn't come back unless necessary. It is a good amount of money, but check the tax situation before you transfer your savings. You won't be able to retire on it but it can comfortably support you if you do something on the side like kheti etc," suggested a third user.

"If you don't have a family to support and don't intend to have one. Then it is manageable," commented another.