NGO Owner Criticises Uber Pet Taxi Service, Actress Swastika Mukherjee Reshares Her Post

Uber and its pet taxi service were recently criticised after a post reshared by actress and pet lover Swastika Mukherjee went viral on social media. Swastika reposted a complaint by Rakshita Singh, who runs the Dular Amaanat Foundation, an animal NGO based in Delhi. In the post, she alleges that Uber charged Rs 487 for a 5 km ride when she opted for the pet taxi. However, a regular Uber cab was apparently priced at Rs 150 for the same ride. In the post, she also details her experience with trying to transport her sick puppy to the vet using an Uber cab.

"This evening, I booked an Uber to take these puppies to the vet, as one of them had been feeling quite unwell. When the driver arrived, I carefully placed their cosy baskets in the back seat and provided him with the OTP for the ride. Upon seeing the baskets, the driver suddenly raised his eyebrows and questioned me about their contents. I explained with concern in my voice that they were, in fact, puppies. To my astonishment, he coldly responded that I needed to exit the cab immediately, insisting that it was a regular vehicle intended solely for human passengers and not for animals," she wrote. She clarified that the puppies were "securely confined in their baskets," and that she expected Uber to be "accommodating" given the dire situation. But the driver insisted that she book a special pet taxi. She tried to convince him to allow her to ride in his cab. "Desperately, I tried to convey to him that this was a medical emergency, reiterating that one of my puppies was sick and required immediate attention. To my utter disbelief, his dismissive retort was, 'It's not my problem.' This kind of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and warrants serious attention," she stated.

She mentioned that she was left "shocked" and "disappointed" by the "lack of compassion." She explains that she later tried to book a pet taxi through Uber and was astonished to find that the fare for a 5-kilometre ride was Rs 487, while a regular ride was only Rs 150. Addressing Uber, she wrote, "I would like to learn more about the services your pet taxi offers. Could you please share if there is enough space in your pet taxis, along with all the essential amenities to ensure a comfortable journey for our furry kids? Do you provide any special treats to make the ride more enjoyable for them?"

NDTV has reached out to Uber for a comment but they have not yet responded.

(Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Instagram user)

Also Read: Video Of UberEats Food Delivery During Lecture In Classroom Goes Viral, Internet Reacts