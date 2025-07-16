"God Bless That Guy": Delhi Woman's Heartwarming Encounter With Uber Driver Wins Internet

A Delhi woman's Reddit post about her heartwarming experience with an Uber driver has gone viral, showcasing the driver's empathy and kindness. The woman, who shared her story under the title "God bless that Uber Guy," recounted how she accidentally entered her office address instead of her home address while booking the cab. When she realised the mistake, she asked the driver to change the drop-off point, but he declined, citing it was in the opposite direction of where he needed to go.

Despite the driver's refusal, he showed exceptional kindness by allowing her to book another ride and waiting with her in the car until it arrived, ensuring her safety on a poorly lit road. The woman was deeply moved by this small act of humanity and shared her gratitude online.

"So yesterday around 10:30 I booked an Uber after a small post office outing with my colleagues to return to home. The uber came within a minute, shared the OTP and the ride began. Simple. Right? 100 metres into the ride and I realised I had put the wrong address (office address) instead of my home in a hurry as it was drizzling," the post read.

"And then the driver said, “Mam aap doosri cab karlo and jab tak na ho aap car mai hi baithe raho. Aise raat mai road pe kaha aap akele khade rahoge. Accha nhi lagta aise” My heart felt instantly happy and it gave me a sense of safety," the post further read.

See the post here:

The driver explained that he was unwell and hadn't eaten all day, which is why he couldn't take the longer route. Despite his struggles, he waited with her in the car until her second ride arrived and ensured she got in safely before leaving.

"My 2nd cab got booked, he made sure I sat in the other cab safely, and then he left. The whole time till I reached home, and even now, I think about how a small gesture can make somebody safe and secure in odd situations. Hope that he's doing well now," she added.

The post has sparked emotional reactions, with many praising the driver's empathy and kindness. One user recounted how an auto driver helped her grandmother when she fell ill mid-ride, refusing any cleaning charges and even having tea with them before leaving. Another user shared a story of an Uber driver who waited until she was safely picked up by a family member late at night, refusing extra payment and saying it was his duty.

A third said, " This was such a heartwarming read. Sometimes it's not the big things, just small moments of basic humanity that stay with you. glad he looked out for you, honestly, drivers like him deserve all the good things. had a similar moment once and it really reminds you that kindness still exists out there."

A fourth added, "Bless that guy. There is not much chivalry left nowadays."