5 Pre-Summer Getaways In India For A Chill Weekend Escape

As the days start getting longer and the temperatures creep up, there's no better time for a quick escape before summer's full-blown heatwave kicks in. Picture this: Misty mornings in the hills, breezy lakeside strolls, waterfall-chasing adventures, or historic streets begging to be explored — all without the sweaty struggle. Whether you're craving a caffeine-fuelled retreat in Coorg, the old-world charm of Udaipur, or the laid-back vibes of Shillong, these pre-summer destinations offer the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. So, clear your weekend plans, pack light, and get ready for a well-earned break before the season turns up the heat!

Here Are 5 Perfect Pre-Summer Destinations In India For March:

1. Coorg, Karnataka

If a peaceful weekend with endless cups of coffee and misty mornings sounds like your vibe, Coorg is the place to be. Known as the 'Scotland of India,' this hill town is a dream for nature lovers. Spend your time strolling through lush coffee plantations, stopping for fresh brews at quaint cafes, or just soaking in the views of Abbey Falls. If you're up for some adventure, a short trek to Mandalpatti will reward you with breathtaking panoramic sights. And don't leave without trying traditional Kodava cuisine — pandi curry with akki roti is a must!

Hampi. Photo: iStock

2. Hampi, Karnataka

A UNESCO-listed marvel, Hampi is a surreal mix of history and laid-back vibes. One moment, you're wandering through ancient temples and boulder-strewn landscapes, and the next, you're kicking back at a riverside cafe with live music and good food. Start your day with a coracle ride on the Tungabhadra River, explore the majestic Virupaksha Temple, and wrap up with sunset views from Matanga Hill. If you're a sucker for good food and good views, the hippie side of Hampi, across the river, is dotted with some of the cosiest spots to chill.

Lake Pichola, Udaipur. Photo: iStock

3. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur is where royal charm meets picture-perfect scenery. Nicknamed the 'City of Lakes,' it's the ideal pre-summer destination for a relaxed weekend. Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola, wander through the stunning City Palace, and stop by Jagdish Temple for a slice of history. The narrow lanes of the old city are lined with colourful boutiques, rooftop cafes, and hidden courtyards that make for a perfect lazy afternoon. In the evening, settle down for a sunset view at Ambrai Ghat — it's the kind of magic you won't forget.

Laitlum Canyons, Shillong. Photo: iStock

4. Shillong, Meghalaya

With its pine-covered hills, cool weather, and buzzing cafe culture, Shillong is a dream weekend destination if you are wondering where to go in February. Spend your mornings sipping on local Khasi tea with a view, then head to Elephant Falls or Laitlum Canyons for some fresh air and postcard-worthy scenery. For music lovers, the city's vibrant indie scene is a real treat-live gigs, vinyl stores, and the coolest jazz bars are just waiting to be discovered. End your day at Dylan's Cafe, where great coffee, Beatles-inspired decor, and friendly vibes make for the perfect wind-down.

Matheran. Photo: iStock

5. Matheran, Maharashtra

If you're looking for a complete detox from city chaos, Matheran is just the spot. Asia's only automobile-free hill station is all about quiet walks, toy train rides, and spectacular views. A short trek or horseback ride takes you to stunning viewpoints like Panorama Point, where the sunrise is straight out of a movie. The fresh, crisp air and colonial-era charm make this place feel like a time warp in the best way possible. And since no cars are allowed, the only sounds you'll hear are birds chirping and leaves rustling — pure bliss.