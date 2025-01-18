Shillong City Guide: Explore This Northeast Indian Hill Town Like A Local

Shillong, fondly called the Scotland of the East, is where laid-back charm meets buzzing city life. Think cool breezes, winding roads lined with pine trees, and an energy that's both chill and exciting — the capital city of Meghalaya is a modern Indian town with an urban sprawl that retains its old-world charm in certain pockets. Whether you're chasing waterfalls, hunting down mouth-watering Khasi dishes, or browsing colourful markets, Shillong offers a bit of everything. It's the kind of place where you can go for a hike in the forested hills, followed by a cup of local tea at a hilltop while soaking in a mesmerising sunset, then dive straight into a lively night scene! Let's unpack everything this enchanting it has to offer with this ultimate Shillong city guide.

Your Handy Guide To The Best In Shillong:

Where to Go in Shillong:

1. Umiam Lake

A short drive from the city centre, Umiam Lake is a serene haven perfect for unwinding. It's also ideal for water sports enthusiasts — try kayaking, boating, or even water zorbing! The sunrise here is magical, with hues of orange and pink reflecting off the calm waters. It's a great spot for a family picnic or simply sitting by the lake with your thoughts.

Umiam Lake. Photo: Instagram/kickass.travel

2. Elephant Falls



This iconic three-tiered waterfall is an absolute must-visit. Its name comes from a rock that once resembled an elephant, though the rock is no longer there. Don't let that deter you; the cascading water framed by lush greenery is mesmerising. The lower falls are particularly picturesque, and there are steps to take you closer to the base.

3. Ward's Lake



Located right in the middle of Shillong, Ward's Lake is a local favourite. Take a walk around the lake's beautifully manicured gardens, or enjoy a boat ride on its tranquil waters. Keep an eye out for the colourful koi fish swimming below — it's a treat for kids and adults alike!

Ward's Lake. Photo: Instagram/shngain_khongsti

4. Don Bosco Museum



For a peek into North-East India's vibrant cultural tapestry, Don Bosco Museum is unmissable. It houses seven storeys of exhibits, including tribal artefacts, traditional attire, and historical photographs. Don't forget the skywalk at the top, offering panoramic views of Shillong that are well worth the climb.

5. Laitlum Canyon



If you're in the mood for adventure, Laitlum Canyon will take your breath away — both literally and figuratively! The dramatic cliffs and sweeping views of verdant valleys are awe-inspiring. It's a great spot for trekking, so lace up those hiking boots and take in the natural grandeur.

Laitlum Canyon. Photo: Instagram/ravinchandra

6. Shillong Peak



For those panoramic postcard-perfect views, Shillong Peak is unbeatable. Located at an altitude of 1,965 metres, this is the highest point in the region. Visit on a clear day to get sweeping views of the city and its lush surroundings. Carry a pair of binoculars for a closer look at the distant hills and valleys.

Where to Eat in Shillong:

1. Rynsan



For an upscale dining experience, Rynsan is a standout. Their Khasi specials, like pork with bamboo shoot and jadoh (spiced rice cooked with meat), are a must-try. Vegetarians will love their potato with sesame curry. The dimly-lit ambience, paired with warm hospitality, makes it perfect for a quiet dinner.

2. Tribal Belly



If you want authentic local cuisine without frills, Tribal Belly is the place to be. Their dohneiiong (pork in black sesame gravy) and tungtap (fermented fish chutney) burst with flavour. Don't leave without trying their pukhlein (crispy rice bread) for a snack.

Khasi cuisine. Photo: Instagram/rynsan.shillong

3. A'Origins



Farm-to-table dining at its finest, A'Origins serves meals crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Their wood-fired pizzas, spaghetti carbonara, innovative cocktails made with local liquor, and Khasi-style pork ribs are crowd favourites. Pair your meal with their homemade apple cider for a complete experience.

4. Dylan's Cafe



Dylan's Cafe is a cosy retreat dedicated to Bob Dylan fans, but its food has an identity of its own. From hearty burgers and cheesy fries to fluffy pancakes and hot chocolate, everything here feels like comfort on a plate. Their live music evenings add a lively touch.

Where to Stay in Shillong:

1. Vivanta Meghalaya

For those seeking a luxury experience, Vivanta Meghalaya is a class apart. Spacious rooms with modern decor, stellar service, and a top-notch restaurant serving international and local cuisine make staying at this luxe Taj property worth every penny.

Suite at Ri-Kynjai. Photo: Instagram/rikynjairesort

2. Ri-Kynjai Resort



Overlooking Umiam Lake, Ri-Kynjai is a serene escape for nature lovers. The traditional Khasi-style cottages, coupled with luxurious amenities, make for an unforgettable stay. Their spa treatments are highly recommended for ultimate relaxation.

3. The Heritage Club Tripura Castle



Step back in time with a stay at this heritage property, once a royal summer retreat. The vintage interiors and sprawling gardens add a regal charm, while modern amenities ensure a comfortable stay. Their restaurant serves excellent Khasi dishes and continental fare.

4. Hotel Pinewood



If you're on a budget but don't want to compromise on charm, Hotel Pinewood is your answer. This colonial-style property is cosy, with friendly staff and easy access to the city's key attractions.

Where to Shop in Shillong:

1. Iewduh Market



Iewduh Market, also known as Bara Bazaar, is an authentic shopping experience. Pick up local produce, handmade bamboo crafts, and traditional Khasi attire. This market is an explosion of sights, sounds, and smells that will stay with you long after you leave.

Shopping at Police Bazaar. Photo: Instagram/greedy_traveller_nepal

2. Police Bazaar



The bustling Police Bazaar has it all — trendy clothing shops, cafes, souvenir stalls, and bustling street vendors. It's the perfect place to grab a warm woollen shawl or some handmade jewellery.

3. Bhutia Market



Bhutia Market specialises in winter clothing. Here you'll find stylish jackets, woollens, and hand-knitted scarves that combine practicality with style. Don't hesitate to haggle for the best deals!

Weather in Shillong:

Shillong enjoys a cool and pleasant climate year-round. The best time to visit is during March to June or October to November when the weather is perfect for sightseeing. Avoid the monsoons from June to September, as heavy rainfall can make it tricky to get around.

Bird's eye-view of Umiam Lake. Photo: Instagram/northeasttrails.in

How to Reach Shillong:

The nearest airport is in Guwahati, about 120 kilometres away. You can take a cab or shared taxi to Shillong. Guwahati Railway Station is your best bet if you prefer trains, and taxis are readily available to the city.

Getting Around Locally in Shillong:

Shared cabs are the most popular mode of transport for locals, but private taxis are also available for sightseeing. Walking is another excellent option if you want to enjoy the city's cool weather and relaxed vibe.