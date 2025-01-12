Assam Secures 4th Place In New York Times' List Of Top 52 Destinations For 2025

Assam is undoubtedly one of the most breathtaking places in India. With its natural beauty, rich culture, and lush green tea plantations, it's a one-of-a-kind destination. Visitors are sure to have an unforgettable experience. Recently, Assam made its mark on the global stage, making India proud by securing a spot in the list of top "52 Places To Go In 2025." It claimed the 4th spot, alongside other remarkable destinations. The first, second, third, and fifth spots were secured by Jane Austen's England, the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, New York City Museums, and White Lotus, Thailand, respectively.

This growing recognition comes as the state continues to attract more visitors, especially with its rising accessibility. Assam, a hilly state near the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has long been a gateway to Northeast India - a remote region known for its cultural distinctiveness and scenic beauty. The New York Times described Assam as "a land of green tea plantations and vibrant culture," highlighting the region's unique charm.

The recent inclusion of the Charaideo Moidams, or Pyramids of Assam, in the UNESCO World Heritage list adds another layer of global recognition. These ancient burial mounds, constructed during the Ahom dynasty between the 13th and 19th centuries, offer a rare insight into the region's royal legacy and spiritual essence.

Also Read: "Unreal": Viral Video Of Alaska's 1956 DC-6 Airplane Airbnb Stuns The Internet

Photo Credit: iStock

In addition to its historical treasures, Assam offers attractions like the world-famous tea gardens and Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. The New York Times further emphasised the state's appeal, noting how its improved infrastructure is making it increasingly accessible. The upcoming expansion of Guwahati's airport in 2025, which will quadruple its capacity, is expected to further strengthen Assam's connectivity, making it easier for travelers to explore this hidden gem.