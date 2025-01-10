"Unreal": Viral Video Of Alaska's 1956 DC-6 Airplane Airbnb Stuns The Internet

Comfortable accommodation is something we all look forward to while travelling. Whether it's a guesthouse, rental property, or hotel, our concerns remain the same. Apart from comfort, we sometimes come across unique accommodations that make our stay even more exciting and encourage us to return. If you're a travel enthusiast, we're sure you've stayed in multiple such accommodations. But have you ever stayed in a place that's literally an airplane? Recently, we came across a video on social media showcasing a 1950s plane transformed into a cosy Airbnb, nestled among Alaska's snow-capped mountains.

The clip, shared by Instagram page @raarupadventures, showcases a stunning vintage plane with a deck over the wing, where a lady can be seen standing and enjoying the view. According to the official Airbnb website, the DC-6 Airplane House in Big Lake, Alaska, features 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, and 1 bathroom, accommodating up to 6 guests. A night's stay can cost up to Rs 41,000. The video caption reads, "Alaska's hidden airplane Airbnb #alaska #airplanehouse #airbnb." Watch the full video here:

The internet was captivated by this unique, one-of-a-kind accommodation. One person wrote, "Dang girl, the views you're getting are so neat! Would totally check it out!" Another inquired, "I've never seen or heard of that. Is it new?" A third commenter exclaimed, "Wow, that's so cool. Let's see the inside!" A fourth humorously wrote, "I saw this recently! I also saw the price and quickly changed my mind." Another added, "Would love to see what the inside looks like." One commenter raised a practical concern: "I used to work for [an airline] and honestly, there's so much lead in those aircraft, and even asbestos too. I hope it was really well detailed and cleaned first."

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you like to stay here? Share with us in the comments below!