Army Brigadier Faces Police Case After Colonel's Wife Alleges Sex Harassment In Shillong

An Army Brigadier has been accused of sexual harassment by a junior officer's wife in Meghalaya capital Shillong. Meghalaya Police have registered a case, but no arrest has been made yet. An official response from the Indian Army is awaited.

The woman, whose husband is a Colonel-ranked officer posted in Shillong, filed a complaint last Monday, detailing multiple incidents of alleged misconduct by the senior officer, including inappropriate remarks, physical intimidation, and threats.

The latest such incident occurred on March 8 during a function at the Officers' Mess. She said in her complaint the Brigadier repeatedly used inappropriate remarks about her. His advances did not stop despite her disinterest, and he used abusive language against her, she alleged.

The Brigadier even physically charged at her forcing her husband to intervene, she said. Stating that the accused was her neighbour, she has also cited a threat to her life.

In her complaint, she mentioned another incident from April 13, 2024, when the Brigadier had allegedly made a remark on her dress during a house-warming event hosted by a colleague. Two months later, he allegedly held her hand forcefully in front of her husband during dinner at her house.

The woman said she was traumatized by the incidents, due to which she couldn't take it up with the police anytime earlier.

Based on her allegations, the police have filed a case for sexual harassment, insulting the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation.